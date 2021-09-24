﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos

The Duchess congratulated the British US Open Champions

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
You're reading

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos

1/10
Next

Strictly's Anton Du Beke breaks silence about unvaccinated pro dancers - as BBC releases official statement 
Danielle Stacey
Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

 

The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't contain her delight as she met Great Britain's US Open Champions, including Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu.

Kate joined a homecoming celebration, hosted by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) at the National Tennis Centre in London on Friday.

Avid tennis fan Kate got to congratulate 18-year-old Emma, Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid in person at the event and heard about their experiences of the tournament in New York.

The Duchess, who has been patron of the LTA since 2017, and is a regular at Wimbledon.

Following Emma's victory against Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the US Open final on 11 September, Kate shared a personal message on Twitter, writing: "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!

"Incredible – we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year's #USOpen, it's been a pleasure to watch."

The Queen also sent Emma a heartfelt letter, which the Bromley-based champion revealed she was going to frame.

READ: Kate Middleton looks so glamorous in gorgeous white dress during royal outing

Loading the player...
2/10

WATCH: Kate Middleton hits the tennis court with US Open champion, Emma Raducanu

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The Duchess was dressed to hit the court with Emma and Gordon Reid, who won silver and bronze medals at the Tokyo Paralympics before he and doubles partner Alfie Hewitt won the US Open. 

MORE: Kate Middleton wears sporty mini skirt to meet with tennis star Emma Raducanu

Keep clicking for more photos...

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Alamy
4/10

The Duchess was in her element as she played doubles with the US Open champion. Kate reportedly used to take tennis lessons at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham. 

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

The Duchess beamed as she posed for a group photo with Emma Raducanu, Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid. 

Before the group picked up their racquets, Kate told the champions: "Amazing guys, honestly, congratulations to all of you – it's seriously impressive."

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

What a shot! It's been a busy week for Kate, who tried out mountain biking and abseiling with a group of Air Cadets in Cumbria on Tuesday.

The Duchess also hosted a reception at St James's Palace to thank partners of her photographic community project, Hold Still. Kate wowed in a blazer-style dress with a pleated skirt from Self Portrait. 

MORE: Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Queens of the court! There were plenty of giggles from Kate and Emma during their match. 

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Kate wore a navy tracksuit jacket and a tennis skirt, both by Poivre Blanc, for her sporty engagement. 

The Duchess also donned white tennis shoes and tied her hair back in a ponytail, accessorising with tiny gold hoop earrings. 

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

At one point, the Duchess was pictured celebrating a shot! 

Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Kate chatting with Emma and Joe Salisbury, who won the men's doubles title with American Rajeev Ram at the US Open. 

The Duchess also met teenagers from across the UK who are playing tennis at a grassroots level  as part of the LTA Youth programme and hear more about the work that the LTA is carrying out to encourage participation in the sport amongst young people across the country. 

Kensington Palace says Kate is passionate about supporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...