The Duchess of Cambridge couldn't contain her delight as she met Great Britain's US Open Champions, including Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu.
Kate joined a homecoming celebration, hosted by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) at the National Tennis Centre in London on Friday.
Avid tennis fan Kate got to congratulate 18-year-old Emma, Joe Salisbury, Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid in person at the event and heard about their experiences of the tournament in New York.
The Duchess, who has been patron of the LTA since 2017, and is a regular at Wimbledon.
Following Emma's victory against Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the US Open final on 11 September, Kate shared a personal message on Twitter, writing: "Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory!
"Incredible – we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year's #USOpen, it's been a pleasure to watch."
The Queen also sent Emma a heartfelt letter, which the Bromley-based champion revealed she was going to frame.
READ: Kate Middleton looks so glamorous in gorgeous white dress during royal outing