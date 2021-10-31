7 royals who gave up their titles for true love

Over the years, there have been plenty of royals who have surprised the world after they rejected their titles to protect the ones they love.
Royal watchers witnessed Prince Harry publically declare his love for his wife Meghan and their son Archie – in January, the Sussexes announced their decision to step back from royal duties in order to become "financially independent".
We take a look at some of the most powerful gestures these lovebirds have made.
READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
On 8 January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step back as senior royals and split their time between the UK and North America.
At the time, they released a statement, which read: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
While the couple retain their HRH stylings, they are not permitted to use them.
Harry and Meghan now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their children, Archie and Lilibet.