Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service

The monarch, 95, has sprained her back

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service

The Queen to MISS Remembrance Sunday service due to back sprain
Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the senior royals to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

It comes after the Queen was forced to pull out of the event due to a back injury. It is only the seventh time in her reign that she has been absent from the Cenotaph. 

A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.

"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."

Duchesses Kate and Camilla watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, alongside the Countess of Wessex and the Queen's cousins. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
The royals joined Prime Minister Boris Johnson, politicians, veterans and members of the public, as they observed the two-minute silence at 11am, followed by the wreath laying service.

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
Last year's Remembrance Sunday service was scaled back due to the pandemic and took place without members of the public present.

Prince Charles, who turned 73 on Sunday, looked visibly moved as he arrived at the service. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
Prince Charles places a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph, on behalf of the Queen. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
Prince William, dressed in a military coat, also placed a wreath, during the service. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
Princess Anne holds the honorary military ranks of Admiral, General and Air Chief Marshal across the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force and supports a number of organisations and charities.

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
The Princess Royal, dressed in military uniform, gives a salute after laying her wreath at the Cenotaph. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
The Earl of Wessex joined Charles, William and Anne during the wreath laying. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
Kate chose a repeat Alexander McQueen jacket, with red and white detailing, accessorising with a matching black hat and a corsage of three poppies.

One theory is that the royals wear multiple brooches in honour of family members who have fought and died in wars.

The Duchess' great-grandmother had three brothers who were killed in action during the First World War and Kate viewed letters from her ancestors during a poignant visit to the Imperial War Museum in 2018.

However, the reason for the Duchess wearing multiple poppies has never been confirmed by Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
The Duchess of Cornwall also watched the service from the balcony, dressed in a black coat with a matching feathered hats. She also donned a string of pearls and two large poppies alongside a silver brooch. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
The Countess of Wessex, who donned a black collared coat and a matching hat, also joined Camilla and Kate on the same balcony. 

As well as a poppy pin, Sophie sported a silver Rifles brooch to represent her role as Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion The Rifles. 

The silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today. Considered to be the ideal replacement for the drum, the bugle horn was adopted by Light Infantry and later Rifle Regiments from the early 1800s to pass orders across the battlefield. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
The Duke of Kent saluted from the balcony as he and Princess Alexandra watched the service. 

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla lead royals on Remembrance Sunday as the Queen misses service
Following the service, the Duke of Cambridge proudly took the Salute at the march past of veteran organisations on Horse Guards Parade.

