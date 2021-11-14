The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the senior royals to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.
It comes after the Queen was forced to pull out of the event due to a back injury. It is only the seventh time in her reign that she has been absent from the Cenotaph.
A statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.
"As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales. His Royal Highness, along with The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will be present at the Cenotaph today as planned."
Duchesses Kate and Camilla watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, alongside the Countess of Wessex and the Queen's cousins.
RELATED: The Queen to MISS Remembrance Sunday service due to back sprain