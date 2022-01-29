12 times royals ditched their drivers and got behind the wheel

When the royals aren't carrying out their duties, they often like to do ordinary things such as grocery shopping and driving. The Queen, 95, is often pictured behind the wheel of her Range Rover on her private estates.
As part of the "royal prerogative" – powers and rights that the sovereign alone possesses – Her Majesty is the only person in the UK who can drive without a license, even though driving licenses are issued in her name. Among her many privileges, she has never needed to take a driving test and is allowed to drive without a number plate on her state car.
The royal first developed her motoring skills as a teenager in the Second World War, when she joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service as an honorary second subaltern. The then-Princess Elizabeth, 18, trained as a driver and a mechanic, learning how to change a wheel, rebuild engines and drive ambulances and trucks. She earned a reputation for not being afraid to get her hands dirty, and five months later, the royal was promoted to honorary junior commander in the summer of 1945.
Take a look at some of HELLO!'s favourite photos of the royals driving…
