22 best occasion jumpsuits for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This season, we're all about switching it up with a jumpsuit - they're stylish, versatile, and if you're rocking the dance floor they give far more freedom to dance than a dress! From florals to satins, we've rounded up the best jumpsuits to shop for your upcoming weddings and parties.

MORE: Calling all neat freaks! Joseph Joseph is in the Amazon spring sale - but you better hurry

Best occasion jumpsuits

Best high neck jumpsuits

Phase Eight Belted Jumpsuit, £140, Marks & Spencer

Onlookers will be green with envy over this elegant halterneck jumpsuit. The belted waist is so flattering and we're obsessed with the vibrant green shade.

Embellished Palazzo Jumpsuit, £79.99, Quiz

Quiz is home to a huge selection of gorgeous embellished pieces, and this chiffon jumpsuit is no exception. We recommend teaming it with simple accessories, letting the dazzling high neck bodice speak for itself.

Wrap Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, £119.20 (was £149), Coast

Hot pink is definitely having a moment in 2022, and this Coast jumpsuit with a ruched front is likely to sell out.

Clarabella Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £125, Phase Eight

In a gorgeous Capri blue shade, the wide-leg fit is so flattering. Team with sandals or heels and a cute clutch for the perfect wedding guest ensemble.

Best classy jumpsuits

Pleated Spot Print Jumpsuit, £250, Phase Eight

When it comes to classy occasionwear, Phase Eight knows their stuff. We can't get enough of this pleated jumpsuit, featuring sheer sleeves and a spot print bodice. It's so elegant.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Embroidered Jumpsuit, £135.20 (was £169), Coast

Embroidered with a sheer finish across the neck, arms and back and finished with a satin waist-tie - we can't get enough of this classy style.

Best petite jumpsuits

Purple Satin Jumpsuit, £50, ASOS

The dreamy jumpsuit is perfect for weddings, parties, and special events. We recommend teaming it with a pair of white heels.

Frill Detail Jumpsuit, £14 (was £20), Debenhams

With frill detailing, a cross-back design and a satin finish, this evening jumpsuit is not one to be missed. Plus, it's available in black too.

Best plus size jumpsuits

Lace Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit, £28 (was £35), Boohoo

The lace detailing on this off-shoulder design is so pretty. It's also available in pink, navy or black.

Ruched Strappy Jumpsuit, £35 (was £40), Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing stocks a huge selection of plus size, petite, shape and tall designs - but this wide-leg strappy jumpsuit is our favourite.

Best floral jumpsuits

Pinstripe Floral Jersey Jumpsuit, £119, John Lewis

We love this floral pinstripe jumpsuit with a wide leg and capped sleeves. Pair with strappy heels and gold jewellery for a chic, summery look.

Satin Oversized Floral Jumpsuit, £58, ASOS

ASOS is the one-stop shop for all styles and occasions, and this floral jumpsuit looks far more expensive than it is. The exaggerated sleeves, satin feel and open back is so sophisticated.

RELATED: 13 stylish things to buy on Amazon: Neon slip dresses, leopard print & bright summer accessories

Printed Wrap Flute Jumpsuit, £111.20 (was £139), Coast

This wide-leg jumpsuit is taking pretty in pink to a whole new level. Featuring angel sleeves and an airy silhouette, the printed petal design is simply perfect for spring and summer weddings.

Best designer jumpsuits

Norma Kamali Belted Jumpsuit, £160, NET-A-PORTER

This belted halterneck design is giving us 70's vibes, and we're obsessed.

Chi Chi London One-Shoulder Jumpsuit, £74, Selfridges

This asymmetric jumpsuit features a tapered leg, a structured waistband and a one-shoulder strap in a pastel green that's perfect for summer.

Best printed jumpsuits

Scuba Spot V-Neck Jumpsuit, £76 (was £95), Oasis

Polka dots are trending right now, and we can see why. We recommend finishing the look with a pair of bright heels and a matching bag for a chic pop of colour.

Printed Asymmetric Jumpsuit, £55.99, Zara

This flowing Zara jumpsuit has the most gorgeous multicoloured print, finished with a one-shoulder bow. Act now if you want it though, as it's selling out fast.

Best sequin jumpsuits

Sequin Cowl Neck Jumpsuit, £48 (was £60), ASOS

Featuring gorgeous sequins and a cowl neck, the jumpsuit combines comfort and style for an effortlessly chic look.

Sequin Collar Jumpsuit, £57 (was £65), Pretty Little Thing

This jumpsuit is so so glam, be prepared to turn heads.

Best satin jumpsuits

Satin Back Crepe Jumpsuit, £159.20 (was £199), Karen Millen

In a simple yet elegant design, this Karen Millen jumpsuit is so flattering with its open-back and V-neck.

Little Mistress Cowl Neck Jumpsuit, £54, ASOS

This satin-feel jumpsuit with a cowl-neck comes in a sunset orange shade that is guaranteed to turn heads.

Striped Jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Made from recycled polyester, we're loving this striped jumpsuit for wedding season. Pair with white or yellow heels for a vibrant, summery look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.