22 best occasion jumpsuits for summer

Shopping for a chic special occasion outfit? Jumpsuits are our new favourite

This season, we're all about switching it up with a jumpsuit - they're stylish, versatile, and if you're rocking the dance floor they give far more freedom to dance than a dress! From florals to satins, we've rounded up the best jumpsuits to shop for your upcoming weddings and parties.

Best occasion jumpsuits

Best high neck jumpsuits 

marks-and-spencer-green-jumpsuit

Phase Eight Belted Jumpsuit, £140, Marks & Spencer 

Onlookers will be green with envy over this elegant halterneck jumpsuit. The belted waist is so flattering and we're obsessed with the vibrant green shade.

 

quiz-embellished-jumpsuit

Embellished Palazzo Jumpsuit, £79.99, Quiz 

Quiz is home to a huge selection of gorgeous embellished pieces, and this chiffon jumpsuit is no exception. We recommend teaming it with simple accessories, letting the dazzling high neck bodice speak for itself.

 

pink-coast-jumpsuit

Wrap Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, £119.20 (was £149), Coast 

Hot pink is definitely having a moment in 2022, and this Coast jumpsuit with a ruched front is likely to sell out.

 

phase-eight-blue-wide-leg-jumpsuit

Clarabella Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £125, Phase Eight 

In a gorgeous Capri blue shade, the wide-leg fit is so flattering. Team with sandals or heels and a cute clutch for the perfect wedding guest ensemble.

 

Best classy jumpsuits

phase-eight-pleated-spot-jumpsuit

Pleated Spot Print Jumpsuit, £250, Phase Eight

When it comes to classy occasionwear, Phase Eight knows their stuff. We can't get enough of this pleated jumpsuit, featuring sheer sleeves and a spot print bodice. It's so elegant.

 

coast-embroidered-jumpsuit

Embroidered Jumpsuit, £135.20 (was £169), Coast

Embroidered with a sheer finish across the neck, arms and back and finished with a satin waist-tie - we can't get enough of this classy style. 

Best petite jumpsuits

asos-petite-purple-satin-jumpsuit

Purple Satin Jumpsuit, £50, ASOS

The dreamy jumpsuit is perfect for weddings, parties, and special events. We recommend teaming it with a pair of white heels. 

boohoo-petite-jumpsuit

Frill Detail Jumpsuit, £14 (was £20), Debenhams

With frill detailing, a cross-back design and a satin finish, this evening jumpsuit is not one to be missed. Plus, it's available in black too. 

Best plus size jumpsuits

boohoo-plus-size-jumpsuit

Lace Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit, £28 (was £35), Boohoo

The lace detailing on this off-shoulder design is so pretty. It's also available in pink, navy or black. 

 

pretty-little-thing-plus-size-jumpsuit

Ruched Strappy Jumpsuit, £35 (was £40), Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing stocks a huge selection of plus size, petite, shape and tall designs - but this wide-leg strappy jumpsuit is our favourite. 

Best floral jumpsuits

john-lewis-pinstripe-jumpsuit

Pinstripe Floral Jersey Jumpsuit, £119, John Lewis 

We love this floral pinstripe jumpsuit with a wide leg and capped sleeves. Pair with strappy heels and gold jewellery for a chic, summery look.

 

asos-oversized-jumpsuit

Satin Oversized Floral Jumpsuit, £58, ASOS

ASOS is the one-stop shop for all styles and occasions, and this floral jumpsuit looks far more expensive than it is. The exaggerated sleeves, satin feel and open back is so sophisticated.

coast-wrap-jumpsuit

Printed Wrap Flute Jumpsuit, £111.20 (was £139), Coast 

This wide-leg jumpsuit is taking pretty in pink to a whole new level. Featuring angel sleeves and an airy silhouette, the printed petal design is simply perfect for spring and summer weddings. 

 

Best designer jumpsuits

norma-kamali-jumpsuit

Norma Kamali Belted Jumpsuit, £160, NET-A-PORTER

This belted halterneck design is giving us 70's vibes, and we're obsessed.

 

chi-chi-london-jumpsuit

Chi Chi London One-Shoulder Jumpsuit, £74, Selfridges

This asymmetric jumpsuit features a tapered leg, a structured waistband and a one-shoulder strap in a pastel green that's perfect for summer. 

 

Best printed jumpsuits

oasis-polka-dot-jumpsuit

Scuba Spot V-Neck Jumpsuit, £76 (was £95), Oasis 

Polka dots are trending right now, and we can see why. We recommend finishing the look with a pair of bright heels and a matching bag for a chic pop of colour.

 

zara-printed-jumpsuit

Printed Asymmetric Jumpsuit, £55.99, Zara

This flowing Zara jumpsuit has the most gorgeous multicoloured print, finished with a one-shoulder bow. Act now if you want it though, as it's selling out fast.

 

Best sequin jumpsuits

asos-sequin-jumpsuit

Sequin Cowl Neck Jumpsuit, £48 (was £60), ASOS

Featuring gorgeous sequins and a cowl neck, the jumpsuit combines comfort and style for an effortlessly chic look.

 

pretty-little-thing-collar-jumpsuit

Sequin Collar Jumpsuit, £57 (was £65), Pretty Little Thing

This jumpsuit is so so glam, be prepared to turn heads. 

Best satin jumpsuits

karen-millen-jumpsuit

Satin Back Crepe Jumpsuit, £159.20 (was £199), Karen Millen

In a simple yet elegant design, this Karen Millen jumpsuit is so flattering with its open-back and V-neck.

 

little-mistress-orange-jumpsuit

Little Mistress Cowl Neck Jumpsuit, £54, ASOS

This satin-feel jumpsuit with a cowl-neck comes in a sunset orange shade that is guaranteed to turn heads.

 

mango-striped-jumpsuit

Striped Jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango 

Made from recycled polyester, we're loving this striped jumpsuit for wedding season. Pair with white or yellow heels for a vibrant, summery look.

