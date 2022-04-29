Shop the best sales this Bank Holiday weekend! From M&S to ASOS, & Other Stories and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Happy Bank Holiday weekend! Not only will the sun be shining, there are some seriously good sales on.

If you're looking to shop for fashion bargains, must-have beauty offers and huge deals on homeware, you're in luck as we've found it all.

SHOP: Simba just launched its huge May Day sale - and there's up to 55% off beds and mattresses

From high street to high-end retailers, prices have been slashed, so whether you're shopping for yourself or treating someone else this May Bank Holiday, we've found all of the discounts you don't want to miss.

From M&S to ASOS and Boots to & Other Stories, scroll on to shop the edit.

MORE: Get your hands on Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers in the Amazon sale

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Marks & Spencer

Upgrade your garden furniture this Bank Holiday with a saving of £25 when you spend £250 and £50 when you spend £500. It ends Wednesday, but many items are already selling out.

Argos

Or head over to Argos where there's 20% off garden furniture and spas with the code GARDEN20.

Elemis

Treat yourself to luxury skincare in the Elemis Bank Holiday sale. Spend £85 on iconic products like the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm to receive 20% off plus a free Body Duo. Dreamy.

MORE: The cult Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is on sale this Bank Holiday

ASOS

Take an extra 20% off new drops in the ASOS Outlet sale using the code NEWSZN. You'll find discounts across fashion, footwear, accessories and more.

& Other Stories

Get selected & Other Stories' spring/summer pieces with big savings for this weekend only. There's 40% off when you spend £120.

Boots

There are some amazing beauty deals on at Boots this weekend, including 15% off selected fragrance, 20% off NARS and 25% off Fenty.

SIMBA

If you've been looking to invest in a new mattress, now is absolutely the time as SIMBA is offering 40% off all Hybrid Mattresses. Plus, there's up to 55% off bed bases.

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic often has discounts on our favourite beauty products, but this weekend there's up to 40% off almost everything! Just use the code SAVE at the checkout.

Boux Avenue

Looking for new lingerie? Boux Avenue has 20% off selected sets, including the gorgeous new season collection, Whimsical Wonderland.

Oliver Bonas

Oliver Bonas has upped their sale game for the Bank Holiday with 25% off selected homeware and furniture pieces.

Anthropologie

Or take a look at Anthopologie's offerings, as right now there's up to 20% off selected spring styles.

Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty only sells the BEST beauty brands and right now there's 20% off Drunk Elephant and 30% off Huda Beauty.

AllSaints

Upgrade your new season wardrobe at AllSaints with up to 50% off in the spring sale. It's seriously good.

H&M

This weekend, H&M members (registering is free!) can take up to 30% off selected styles from spring dresses to accessories and kids' clothes.

John Lewis

We never want to miss a John Lewis sale and this Bank Holiday is no exception with 50% off selected Phase Eight, 50% off selected Mango and a £100 gift card when you buy selected electrical products. That's to name just a few...

Dunelm

Dunelm's Bank Holiday sale is on with up to 50% off selected homeware. From lighting to bedding to kitchenware you'll find savings across every department.

Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston has 20% off everything this Bank Holiday weekend, from homeware to bags to the cutest kids' clothes.

Whistles

Premium high street brand Whistles can be on the spenny side so we LOVE when we get a sale. Right now there are further reductions for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Nastygal

Need a new Bank Holiday outfit on a budget? Fashion influencer favourite Nastygal has answered our prayers with 40% off the new season edit, plus an extra 15% with the code CLEARPAY.

New Look

Update your new season wardrobe with 25% off at New Look. From jumpsuits to dresses, we guarantee you'll find something you love.

Currys

Treat yourself to a new TV, washing machine or other electrical items with up to 30% off in Currys' clearance sale.

Very

Very has one of the best Bank Holiday sales around, with the online retailer offering huge discounts across fashion, beauty, tech and home. Don't miss big savings on Apple tech, Shark hoovers and hot fashion buys.

Urban Outfitters

Whether you're looking for a cool festival outfit or something fun for that summer party, we can always count on Urban Outfitters. Shop womenswear with up to 30% off this weekend.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston’s favourite sunglasses are 44% off at Amazon – hurry!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.