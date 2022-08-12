16 animal print dresses to roar about - because this trend isn't going anywhere

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Animal print is a fashion trend we see year after year, but it's one that we love because it's ever-evolving. Zebra print has made its way to the forefront for 2022, but we're still seeing plenty of gorgeous tiger and snake prints around too. Whether you're looking for an understated daywear look or a loud colourful piece, there are so many chic takes on animal prints right now.

From M&S to ASOS, Zara and more, take a look at our edit of the best animal print dresses that you need for your wardrobe.

Best animal print dresses

Animal print belted shirt dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S always comes through with the best summer prints, and the belt on this shirt dress cinches the waist for the most flattering look.

Iris animal print midi dress, £75, Omnes

We can't get enough of this sleek printed dress! The silhouette makes it the perfect day-to-night piece - and look at that colour!

Animal print dress, £49.99, Mango

This zebra print midi dress from Mango is so chic. It would make the perfect work outfit, but can also be dressed up with a pair of heeled boots.

Topshop animal print maxi dress, £60, ASOS

We love everything about this zebra print dress. The colour, the cut-outs, the fit - stunning!

Zebra print belted midi shirt dress, £63.20, Oasis

The belt on this floaty frock ties everything in for such an effortlessly chic look.

Animal print jersey maxi dress, £63.20, Karen Millen

Looking for a stylish holiday dress? You've found it with this Karen Millen maxi.

Animal print tiered midi smock dress, £23.99, New Look

New Look has a huge selection of smock dresses, but this lovely leopard print smock is our favourite.

Satin wrap shirt dress, £19.99, H&M

If you're searching for a shorter animal print dress, this satin-wrap mini is a great staple.

V-neck printed midi dress, £39, Coast

For more of a classic on the animal print trend, try this midi from Coast with the most flattering V-neck.

Animal print maxi dress, £40, River Island

We love the halterneck on this super glam maxi dress!

Nanushka snake print satin mini dress, was £375, now £187.50, Net-A-Porter

Wow! This satin mini is just stunning - look at that snake print!

Whistles animal print belted midi dress, £129, Selfridges

This Whistles dress will make the perfect workwear piece.

Animal print midi dress, £45.99, Zara

We love this understated midi dress from Zara - but if you want it you'll need to hurry, as it's selling out fast.

Zebra print woven midi dress, £16.50, I Saw It First

This zebra dress comes in the prettiest pink shade! Wear it on holiday, to the beach or dress it up with heels for a glam night out look.

Britney animal print mini dress, £198, Reiss

If you're looking for a versatile animal print dress to wear all year round, this mini would look great paired with tights and boots for winter - so it's a great transitional piece.

Cameo animal print midi dress, £29.99, New Look

We're obsessed with the vintage-style silhouette and lightly puffed sleeves on this midi dress.

