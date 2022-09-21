23 best personalised gift ideas because you just can't beat a gift with your name on it

Leanne Bayley
Shop the best personalised Christmas gift ideas for 2022. Monogram gift for women, men, kids, babies, cats and dogs. From monogrammed jewellery to initial candles, personalised bath robes, and chocolate, all the details you need.
Christmas is just around the corner and finding a personal, special present can often be tricky. We've hunted down the best personalised Christmas gifts for women, for men, for kids, babies and pets - everyone deserves a special gift on Christmas morning.
1. Personalised designer accessories
Personalised cosmetics case, £95, Aspinal of London
The personalised gift for the ultimate fashionista! This Aspinal of London cosmetics case has been created with personalisation in mind.
2. Personalised Santa's sack
Personalised hessian sack, £24.95, NotOnTheHighStreet
The Christmas gift that can be used every single year.
3. Personalised gift box
The personalised champagne and chocolates gift box, £85, Fortnum & Mason
Such a gorgeous treat for a big celebration.
4. Personalised nutella
Nutella Friends Edition, £30, Amazon
The giant jar contains 21 mini-Nutella jars which you can personalise with messages. Each jar has two portions, making it the perfect gift to share for any Nutella fan looking to celebrate those amazing moments.
5. Initial diamond charms
Diamond initial charm, £45, Carrie Elizabeth
Well, diamonds are a girl's best friend.
6. Personalised towels
Alphabet towel, from £8, Marks & Spencer
Treat him or her to a monogrammed towel (or three!) this Christmas.
7. A personalised necklace
Name necklace, £335, Edge of Ember
How chic is this necklace?! A dreamy addition to anyone's jewellery box.
8. Personalised champagne
Moet & Chandon personalised champagne 200ml, £20, Selfridges
Bubbles with your face on... What's not to love?!
9. Personalised Cadbury's chocolate
Personalised Cadbury's letterbox gift, £14.99, Getting Personal
No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate chocoholic.
10. Personalised Jo Malone candle
Engraved Jo Malone London candle, £49, Jo Malone London
Jo Malone London offers free engraving on many of its products. Click 'add engraving' before you proceed to checkout.
11. Personalised correspondence - how fancy!
Imperial Correspondence Card with Name and Address, £385, Smythson
The gift for your absolutely fabulous friend.
12. Personalised Toblerone
Personalised Toblerone, £12.99, Getting Personal
Yum! Who wouldn't love to unwrap this on Christmas Day?
13. Personalised prosecco glass
Personalised champagne glass, £24, NotOnTheHighStreet
Say cheers with a personalised champagne glass.
14. Personalised Monopoly game
Personalised Monopoly board game, £99, Selfridges
Guaranteed to be a hit with the family!
15. Personalised pillowcase
Personalised pillowcase, £7.50, NotOnTheHighStreet
Personalisation shows you've really thought about that person you're gifting to - and this initial pillowcase is so well priced.
16. Personalised initial ring
Initial ring, £128, Mejuri
This initial ring is a stunning addition to anyone's jewellery box.
17. Personalised dressing gown
Personalised robe, £39.50, NotOnTheHighStreet
You can't go wrong with initials on a dressing gown.
18. Personalised clutch bag
Personalised clutch bag, £168, Monaveen London
Trinny Woodall, Olivia Jade Attwood, and the WeAreTwinset girls are all fans of Monaveen London. The personalised clutch bags are handmade and can be worn from day to night.
19. Personalised toy box
Personalised toy storage box, £72, My1stYears
Clean-up time won't be a stress at home if you gift them this lovely toy box. A lovely addition to any playroom or bedroom.
20. Personalised La Mer
La Mer engraving, complimentary, La Mer
Personalise each product with a name, initials or a commemorative date as the perfect keepsake gift.
21. Personalised cufflinks
Oval cufflinks, £175, Aspinal of London
The perfect accessory choice for the discerning gent.
22. Personalised storybook
Where Are You...?, £21.99, Wonderbly
A personalised search-and-find book for kids, and who are they looking for? Themselves!
23. Apple products personalised
Engraved Apple products, Apple
Add a special message to your Apple Pencil, iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And with all-new options available for AirPods, you can engrave a mix of emoji, text and numbers.
