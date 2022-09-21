23 best personalised gift ideas because you just can't beat a gift with your name on it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is just around the corner and finding a personal, special present can often be tricky. We've hunted down the best personalised Christmas gifts for women, for men, for kids, babies and pets - everyone deserves a special gift on Christmas morning.

1. Personalised designer accessories

Personalised cosmetics case, £95, Aspinal of London

The personalised gift for the ultimate fashionista! This Aspinal of London cosmetics case has been created with personalisation in mind.

2. Personalised Santa's sack

Personalised hessian sack, £24.95, NotOnTheHighStreet

The Christmas gift that can be used every single year.

3. Personalised gift box

The personalised champagne and chocolates gift box, £85, Fortnum & Mason

Such a gorgeous treat for a big celebration.

4. Personalised nutella

Nutella Friends Edition, £30, Amazon

The giant jar contains 21 mini-Nutella jars which you can personalise with messages. Each jar has two portions, making it the perfect gift to share for any Nutella fan looking to celebrate those amazing moments.

5. Initial diamond charms

Diamond initial charm, £45, Carrie Elizabeth

Well, diamonds are a girl's best friend.

6. Personalised towels

Alphabet towel, from £8, Marks & Spencer

Treat him or her to a monogrammed towel (or three!) this Christmas.

7. A personalised necklace

Name necklace, £335, Edge of Ember

How chic is this necklace?! A dreamy addition to anyone's jewellery box.

8. Personalised champagne

Moet & Chandon personalised champagne 200ml, £20, Selfridges

Bubbles with your face on... What's not to love?!

9. Personalised Cadbury's chocolate

Personalised Cadbury's letterbox gift, £14.99, Getting Personal

No words needed for this one: The gift for the ultimate chocoholic.

10. Personalised Jo Malone candle

Engraved Jo Malone London candle, £49, Jo Malone London

Jo Malone London offers free engraving on many of its products. Click 'add engraving' before you proceed to checkout.

11. Personalised correspondence - how fancy!

Imperial Correspondence Card with Name and Address, £385, Smythson

The gift for your absolutely fabulous friend.

12. Personalised Toblerone

Personalised Toblerone, £12.99, Getting Personal

Yum! Who wouldn't love to unwrap this on Christmas Day?

13. Personalised prosecco glass

Personalised champagne glass, £24, NotOnTheHighStreet

Say cheers with a personalised champagne glass.

14. Personalised Monopoly game

Personalised Monopoly board game, £99, Selfridges

Guaranteed to be a hit with the family!

15. Personalised pillowcase

Personalised pillowcase, £7.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

Personalisation shows you've really thought about that person you're gifting to - and this initial pillowcase is so well priced.

16. Personalised initial ring

Initial ring, £128, Mejuri

This initial ring is a stunning addition to anyone's jewellery box.

17. Personalised dressing gown

Personalised robe, £39.50, NotOnTheHighStreet

You can't go wrong with initials on a dressing gown.

18. Personalised clutch bag

Personalised clutch bag, £168, Monaveen London

Trinny Woodall, Olivia Jade Attwood, and the WeAreTwinset girls are all fans of Monaveen London. The personalised clutch bags are handmade and can be worn from day to night.

19. Personalised toy box

Personalised toy storage box, £72, My1stYears

Clean-up time won't be a stress at home if you gift them this lovely toy box. A lovely addition to any playroom or bedroom.

20. Personalised La Mer

La Mer engraving, complimentary, La Mer

Personalise each product with a name, initials or a commemorative date as the perfect keepsake gift.

21. Personalised cufflinks

Oval cufflinks, £175, Aspinal of London

The perfect accessory choice for the discerning gent.

22. Personalised storybook

Where Are You...?, £21.99, Wonderbly

A personalised search-and-find book for kids, and who are they looking for? Themselves!

23. Apple products personalised

Engraved Apple products, Apple

Add a special message to your Apple Pencil, iPad and iPod touch with free engraving. And with all-new options available for AirPods, you can engrave a mix of emoji, text and numbers.

