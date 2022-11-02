Joules teams up with Paddington Bear on the cutest baby collection you've ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's the good news we never knew we needed – Joules has partnered with Paddington Bear for a brand new baby collection – and it couldn't be more adorable.

In a moment as sweet as marmalade, the British retailer revealed that everyone's favourite bear is featured on a 12-piece clothing range for little ones, with everything from baby grows to dresses, tops, knitwear and more just waiting to spark joy.

WATCH: Paddington Bear and the Queen share a cup of tea before the Jubilee concert

Adorned with colourful applique designs and Joules' own hand-drawn prints, the collection is a modern take on Paddington Bear, with prices starting from £8.95.

Ready for adventure, one of our favourite styles is the aptly named 'Puddlesuit' which is ideal for children between the ages of three months to three years. Adorned in the cutest Paddington print, this waterproof piece is perfect for keeping your little one dry, whether they're in the buggy or splashing through puddles for the very first time!

Printed Puddlesuit 1-3 Years, £32.95, Joules

There's also the Jersey Applique Dress which is fitted with long sleeves for the cold weather, plus the prettiest peplum skirt. On the front, you'll spy a very hungry Paddington Bear with a pot of his favourite marmalade – and of course, a pile of sandwiches, too.

Dazzle Jersey Applique Dress 0-3 Years, £22.95, Joules

Full of beautiful baby clothes, if you're looking to surprise new parents with a congratulatory gift, or even a Christmas present, for their bouncing baby, we'd also recommend adding the Zippy Babygrow to basket.

Official Paddington Zippy Babygrow 0-24 Months, £19.95, Joules

Retailing at £19.95, it's crafted from 100% organic cotton, has long sleeves, a round neck and enclosed feet. Plus, the zip fastening replaces traditional poppers for super easy changing and sizes up to 3 months have built-in scratch mitts. Designed for babies of up to 24 months, it really is the sweetest gift.

Of course, Paddington's latest appearance comes just months after his iconic appearance alongside Queen Elizabeth II for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. In a moment that'll go down in history, the pair shared a cup of tea at Buckingham Palace, and agreed that one must always have a sandwich on hand for emergencies.

