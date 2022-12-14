Best teeth whitening strips with the top reviews: From Amazon to Boots & more

Teeth whitening strips are something that most people have considered, because who doesn't love the idea of a pearly white smile? There are so many variations of whitening strips on the market right now, so it's important to find the right ones for you.

Whether you're looking for strips that will remove stains or strips for sensitive teeth, we've rounded up the top-rated teeth whitening strips to leave you with dazzling gnashers from Spotlight Oral Care, hismile and more.

How safe are teeth whitening strips?

Most teeth whitening strips are formulated to be safe on your teeth, as long as used correctly. Follow the instructions when using teeth whitening strips, and do not leave the strips on for longer than directed - as this can cause tooth sensitivity.

How long do teeth whitening strips take to work?

How long it takes to see the effects of teeth whitening strips varies depending on the strips and how stained your teeth may be. Some may begin to see results after their first use of teeth whitening strips, while for others it may take weeks.

Best teeth whitening strips

Dr. Dent Teeth Whitening Strips

Dr. Dent Teeth Whitening Strips, £12.99, Amazon

The Dr Dent teeth whitening strips come as a 14-day treatment, working to remove stains and whiten teeth after the strips are applied for 30 minutes each day. Formulated by dentists, the anti-slip whitening strips are peroxide free to protect your teeth while whitening.

Top review: "Absolutely fantastic. I saw a difference after the first use! Doesn’t taste horrible or leave a taste in your mouth, when they’re on you don’t even know they’re there! Will 100% be buying more."

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips, £40, Boots

The Spotlight Oral Care bundle comes with a 14-day course of teeth whitening strips and a whitening toothpaste to help maintain results. Apply the strips to your top and bottom teeth and leave them on for one hour, repeating daily for the best results. The teeth whitening strips are designed to reduce staining for a sparkling white smile, and the strips are suitable for sensitive teeth.

Top review: "Amazing whitening. I bought this only a few days ago and already my smile is so much whiter! Tough yellow stains from years of coffee and wine have almost gone with only a few uses. 10/10 recommend and will definitely buy again."

hismile PAP+ Teeth Whitening Strips

PAP+ Teeth Whitening Strips, £20.30, hismile

Designed with an instant whitening formula, the hismile PAP+ whitening strips make it possible to whiten your teeth on the go, with 14 individual strips that leave no residue. The PAP+ formula prevents sensitivity or gum irritation, so you can apply the whitening strips for 30 minutes and then continue with your day.

Top review: " I'm a huge coffee drinker so I wasn't sure this would work on me but it's already reduced my stains and my teeth are maybe 3 shades white after just 1 week of using these strips consistently."

Wisdom Enamel Boost Teeth Whitening Strips

Wisdom Intense White Enamel Boost Teeth Whitening Strips, £30, Boots

The Wisdom teeth whitening strips promise whiter teeth after applying the strips daily for five days. Featuring an advanced enamel formula, the strips contain natural minerals that work to strengthen teeth after each use.The strips should be worn for 30 minutes, and applied to clean and dry teeth.

Top review: "Great results. I didn’t know what to expect when I started using these strips but you can start to see a difference from the first use. They’re really easy to apply and are comfortable to have in. I’m really happy with how much whiter my teeth are, it’s a noticeable difference."

Glo32 Teeth Whitening Strips

Glo32 Teeth Whitening Strips, £30, Boots

Complete with 28 strips and a stilo for using on the go, the teeth whitening kit works to remove stains and whiten teeth in 14 days. The whitening strips should be applied for 20 minutes, and are formulated with coconut oil which works to promote healthier gums.

Top review: " I've only used one strip and there's already a noticeable difference, looking forward to more results! I've never used anything like this before and found it really easy to use."

