Holly Willoughby's daughter is a big fan of Squishmallow toys - and they're a hit on social media

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby just revealed that her daughter is a big fan of the Squishmallow toys - and she's not alone, the adorable soft toys have become a TikTok sensation.

Holly shared on Wednesday's episode of This Morning in a segment with Steve Wilson that her daughter Belle, 11, loves the popular cuddly toys.

The Squishmallow toys have been trending for some time now, and are a hit with both kids and adults thanks to their cute appearance and variety of designs. The toys generally cost between £10-£30, and they're available to shop on Amazon…

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Squishmallow 12" Plush Toy, £16.99, Amazon

The trending toys come in a soft plush design, with a huge selection of sizes and styles to choose from including cats, monkeys, shells and more. The Squishmallows are great for collecting - and we think they'd make the sweetest gift for kids.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby makes comments on 'fourth child' in new update

MORE: Mango just dropped an almost identical dupe of the Celine crossbody bag - and it's going to sell out

The toys have racked up glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers. One happy customer wrote: "We love it. They are addictive to cuddle and squeeze. Not a big of soft toys and neither is my daughter, but this is clearly different. It's more like a pillow." Another added: "Super cute. Bought for a child, it's super soft and squishy as expected, and it retains shape after being squashed."

Squishmallow 7.5" Dog Plush Toy, £29.99, Amazon

Holly shares three children with her husband Daniel Baldwin, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight. The 41-year-old generally keeps her kids out of the limelight, occasionally sharing photos of her family with her children's faces covered.

NOW SHOP

30 cool & unique gift ideas for kids of all ages

Top toys 2023: The most popular gifts on kids' wish lists this year

Holly Willoughby doesn't wear fake tan but she does swear by this glowing body makeup

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.