Cute doormat ideas to instantly elevate your home - and where to shop my favorites

These are the stylish doormats I love, from Amazon to Wayfair, Ruggable and Porte + Hall

If you’re looking for an affordable and easy way to add a little pizazz to your home, one easy trick that I swear by is switching out your doormat. I know it seems like a no-brainer, but you would be surprised how much a cute doormat can instantly zhoosh up your patio, porch or entryway!

Of course, which one you choose all depends on not just your needs but also your personal taste, decor style and budget. A luxury doormat might be just what you need to elevate your space, or you may be looking for something like an Amazon steal on the more inexpensive side.

“Doormats are part of the first impression of your home, and they are a cheap and cheerful way to boost your curb appeal in an instant,” HELLO! Online’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery, who suggests choosing a welcoming vibe for your doormat. “Say ‘hello’ with a fun and fabulous slogan doormat to welcome guests with a smile.”

I personally have two different vibes for my apartment which I’ve chosen based on aesthetics as well as practicality.

Outside my front door I have a durable, and foot-traffic friendly natural fiber mat that reads “Hello” to welcome visitors – and give a friendly vibe to the communal hallway!

In contrast I chose a more bold and colorful “Welcome to the Jungle" palm print doormat (similar to this one) for the door leading in and out of my tree- plant-filled terrace, since it’s also visible from inside my home.

Take into consideration the size of your entryway, and the clearance underneath your door - if it's low and will be located where the door will need to pass over it, you’ll want a thinner version.

While my doormats are both for outside my home, I’ve discovered some gorgeous indoor floor mats that are now on my wish list!

Here are my favorite cute and fancy doormats to shop now.

Shop my favorite cute doormats for porch or patio