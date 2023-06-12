Cute doormat ideas to instantly elevate your home - and where to shop my favorites

If you’re looking for an affordable and easy way to add a little pizazz to your home, one easy trick that I swear by is switching out your doormat. I know it seems like a no-brainer, but you would be surprised how much a cute doormat can instantly zhoosh up your patio, porch or entryway!
Of course, which one you choose all depends on not just your needs but also your personal taste, decor style and budget. A luxury doormat might be just what you need to elevate your space, or you may be looking for something like an Amazon steal on the more inexpensive side.
“Doormats are part of the first impression of your home, and they are a cheap and cheerful way to boost your curb appeal in an instant,” HELLO! Online’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery, who suggests choosing a welcoming vibe for your doormat. “Say ‘hello’ with a fun and fabulous slogan doormat to welcome guests with a smile.”
I personally have two different vibes for my apartment which I’ve chosen based on aesthetics as well as practicality.
Outside my front door I have a durable, and foot-traffic friendly natural fiber mat that reads “Hello” to welcome visitors – and give a friendly vibe to the communal hallway!
In contrast I chose a more bold and colorful “Welcome to the Jungle" palm print doormat (similar to this one) for the door leading in and out of my tree- plant-filled terrace, since it’s also visible from inside my home.
Take into consideration the size of your entryway, and the clearance underneath your door - if it's low and will be located where the door will need to pass over it, you’ll want a thinner version.
While my doormats are both for outside my home, I’ve discovered some gorgeous indoor floor mats that are now on my wish list!
Here are my favorite cute and fancy doormats to shop now.
Shop my favorite cute doormats for porch or patio
1/10
Anthropologie
Spirit Eye Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 4.6 stars of 5
Shoppers say: “Fantastic doormat. I had been eyeing (pun-intended) this doormat for awhile and recently snatched it up. So happy I did. It’s really beautiful in person and a great size. Love the design and overall look.”
Why it’s wish-list worthy:
I’m a big fan of evil eye motifs designed to fend off bad vibes. What better place to have the protective symbol than right outside your front door?
2/10
Macy's
Home & More Hummingbird Delight Coir/Vinyl Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 5 stars of 5
“Makes me smile! This door mat is vibrant in color! It is absolutely beautiful. Really glad I purchased it.”
Why it’s wish-list worthy:
This doormat is an amazing pop of color but is made from natural coir meaning it is mold and mildew resistant and does a great job of cleaning the bottom of shoes. That said, its recommended the vinyl-backed welcome mat be used in a sheltered area (like a covered porch) to prevent damage from extreme weather.
3/10
Porte + Hall
The Outsider Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 4.9 stars
"Beautiful and oh so practical! I love this doormat from Porte+Hall. I have 3 of them, they hold up well in weather, and always look clean. The wood frame is well made and looks timeless even on the front porch of my 200 year old home. The insert is easy to pop out and clean, although usually just a quick sweep with a broom does the trick. I highly recommend these doormats!"
Why it's wish-list worthy:
If you're looking for the creme de la creme of welcome mats, you're really going to want to see the luxury options at Porte + Hall. Like the ultra-thin The Insider doormats, from $64 in a range of pretty designs, the genius Outsider Doormat is both beautiful and functional.
The Outsider is luxe and so practical - there's a wooden frame with a fiber insert which pops out for easy cleaning, and a base with a built-in draining design so wet weather is never a problem.
4/10
Wayfair
Winston Porter Carlaysia 'Hello' Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 4.8 stars of 5
"We love it, it’s so different from the typical 'Welcome' mat. It is excellent quality as well!"
Why it's wish-list worthy
It could be obvious why I love this one! Perfect for the HELLO! Fan, this welcoming welcome mat comes in six different colorways including bold and cheery red.
5/10
Ruggable
Iris Apfel Splendor In The Grass Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 5 stars of 5
“Fun and well-made. Everyone asks where I got it! I love the design and the easy upkeep.”
Why it’s wish-list worthy:
Ruggable’s luxury doormats are machine washable, and the brand’s collabs, from Barbie to Keith Haring, Iris Apfel and Jean-Michel Basquiat, aren’t just fun, colorful and gorgeous but they also add an instant conversation piece to your home.
6/10
Amazon
SlipToGrip Natural Coir Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
"Very few indoor mats come in this (16”x24”) size. Not only is it fun, attractive and well made, it's one of the few that was narrower than most mats. Very happy with the purchase."
Why it's wish-list worthy:
SlipToGrip’s easy-to-clean indoor-outdoor mats are made from 100% Natural Coconut Coir, a super sturdy natural fiber, meaning they're very low maintenance. They also come in a whole array of cute designs, and at less than $22 each you can shop more than one and still stay on budget.
7/10
Society6
Howdy Howdy Welcome Mat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 4.5 stars of 5
"Better than I even expected! The mat is adorable and well made. Looks even better in person than on the website and looks like it will be durable for the seasons. Very happy with my purchase!"
Why it’s wish-list worthy:
Society6's welcome mats, created by independent artists, are not only unique enough for a great first impression every time , but they lay flat - 1/4" thick - so they won't get caught under your door, and they're made from a looped
vinyl for easy cleaning. That said, they're pretty lightweight so reviewers recommend being careful with the wind!
8/10
Etsy
WoodByStu Personalized Front Door Mat
Shoppers say:
"I love these door mats! I have ordered four of them from this company and I will continue to. They make great wedding, bridal shower, and house warming gifts! The mats are great quality!"
Why it’s wish-list worthy:
This personalized doormat by Etsy shop WoodByStu is such a fancy welcome for guests at your front door and a gorgeous way to personalize your front step. This Etsy bestseller with nearly 6,000 top reviews also makes a wonderful wedding or housewarming gift.
Sizes range from 16" x 24" ($25) to extra large 36" x 60" ($99.50).
9/10
Ballard Designs
Lobster Rope Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 4.8 stars of 5
“What a great doormat! It's unique, sturdy and functional. You can actually feel it cleaning your boots when you wipe your feet. Plus it looks great! Highly recommend.”
Lobster Rope Doormat
This doormat, hand woven of marine-grade polypropylene rope (the same material used by Maine lobstermen) is, according to Ballard Design, “virtually indestructible”. I love it because it takes me back to my coastal roots – it would look great in any entryway that has a seafront cottage or ocean vibe.
10/10
Walmart
Mainstays Indoor / Outdoor Welcome Doormat
Shoppers say:
Rating: 4.6 stars of 5
"Heavy duty and cute! I am thoroughly impressed with this doormat! The script is classy and the material is durable so far. It is tracked over numerous times a day and hasn't started shedding like most of the mats do. I really like the rubber scroll border. It makes it sturdier and the wind is no match for it. I'm getting another for my patio door!"
Why it's wish-list worthy:
This mat is simple, heavy-duty and elegant, and at less than $13 you can't beat the price!