11 stylish Barbie collaborations we're swooning over: From Zara to Primark, Superga & Skinnydip

Lots of brands are getting on the Barbie™ bandwagon, here are our fave Barbie collabs...

It's Barbie's world right now, and we're just living in it. I don't need to tell you that the Barbie movie - starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling - is one of the most talked-about movies of 2023. Let's put it this way, I'm very excited to watch it when it launches on Friday 21 July.

Like a lot of kids, I loved my Barbie dolls and nowadays I'm a devoted pink lover at the age of 39, but this Barbie movie (and mainly Margot Robbie's insane IRL Barbie wardrobe) has taken it all up a notch. I'm suddenly Barbie obsessed.

Which leads me on to the collaborations taking place in the run-up to the movie's releases. Yes, a lot of brands are jumping on the Barbie™ bandwagon, and why shouldn't they?! It's a cash cow and (pink) money seriously talks.

In fact, the world is turning pink and the new Barbiecore trend has been rising through the ranks for the last year. Google Trends, Pinterest and social media platforms have all shown a marked increase in the number of searches for Barbiecore-related content.

Let's look into the best Barbie collabs…

Barbie™ x Zara Collaboration

On Monday morning, Zara dropped its highly anticipated collaboration with Mattel (aka Barbie™) selling a whole range of pink, sparkly and quirky products. Yes, for research purposes I spent a good amount of time scrolling the Zara website, adding to the virtual basket in a panic, watching as items sold out before my eyes. I heard myself saying "Do I need a Barbie necklace?" to which my sister shouted out from the other room "Leanne, you're not five!" Fair point, but this Barbie mania has said 'hey girl' to my inner child and if I want a £29.99 Barbie necklace I'll have one, and you can't stop me.

The Barbie x Zara lunchbox that nearly got added to my basket before I realised I might be a tad too old for a Barbie lunch box

And yes, I spent a good 30 extra seconds wondering if I needed a Barbie™ lunchbox for my trips to the office. Just like a drunken splurge, I've since had a moment to breathe and I'm glad I didn't actually buy that. I did buy some pink sparkly jeans, a pink bodysuit with rhinestone 'Barbie' emblems, a Barbie T-shirt, and gosh, a lot more. The bank might think a 10-year-old has stolen my debit card.

Barbie™ x Superga Collaboration

Princess Kate is often associated with the trainer brand Superga, but now she has been out-shined by a blonder famous face - Barbie. Superga has joined forces with Barbie™ The Movie to develop an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the iconic doll whose bright pink universe excites and empowers women of all ages all over the world.

There are four pairs to choose from, and they're all as adorable as the other. If you're in the mood for a platform, well you've got it! Barbie would be a lot taller than Ken if she wore the 2802 pair with an eight-centimetre pink sole. I personally love the most simplest of the range - the 2750, which features colourful Barbie-themed metal laces pins.

Barbie™ x Beis Collaboration

I actually want to cry as this is only available in the US, but I have to feature it here for any readers looking at this stateside. Trust Shay Mitchell (the founder of Beis) to bring out the most epic collection Barbie™ pink luggage. There's a waitlist for everything and it's clear to see why. From the Carry-On Roller to The Mini Weekender, The Cosmetic Case and more.

Barbie™ x Emu Australia Collaboration

Barbie and pink are just two words that go together, and do you know another word that just works? Gemstones.

As someone who adores sparkle, I can see why my grown-up Barbie gal pals would love the Barbie™ Mayberry Gems slippers. If you're more into a bootie, fear not those are available too - sans gems.

Barbie™ x Primark Collaboration

If you want pink, you want neon, you want Venice Beach-worthy swimwear, Primark has you covered. You just know this will be an instant hit, and the affordable range starts from just £1.

Barbie™ x GAP Collaboration

GAP was one of the first to launch its Barbie collection. Combining the timeless style of Gap's signature product icons with classic Barbie™ branding, you can expect bright pink and white graphic t-shirts, embroidered vests, logo hoodies, patterned cycling shorts, a denim skirt, a denim jacket, a striped shirt, a dress, a cap, and a ‘KEN’ t-shirt, too. The new Barbie™ collab is for adults, kids and toddlers, so the whole family can sport matching Barbie™ looks.

Barbie™ x Ruggable Collaboration

It's not just the fashion brands - homeware brands are getting in on the action too. The Barbie™ x Ruggable Collection features bold, joyful designs that are washable and wait until you see the Barbie doormat - it's the perfect way to bring your Barbie dream home to life. It looks like this collection is just available in the US.

Barbie™ x NYX Cosmetics Collaboration

Where would Barbie be without her blue eyeshadow, pink blush and bright lips? Luckily, NYX has a limited-edition assortment inspired by the vibrant colours and electrifying energy in the movie; featuring two credit card sized mini shadow palettes with a collectible mini Butter Gloss keychain attachment; a mini cheek palette including two blushes and a highlighter to bring the sun-kissed looks from the movie to life. There are lots more, but the mirror compact that's shaped like a flip phone is definitely an Instagram photo waiting to happen.

Barbie™ x Fossil Collaboration

© Haley Hill

Live your Barbie™ dreams in Fossil's new collab, inspired by the global icon herself. These special-edition watches include a set of interchangeable straps to switch up your look and are packaged in a coordinating (and very collectible) lunchbox-style tin. Ranging from limited edition watches, rings and necklaces, bags, and even keyrings to your Barbie dream house. Trust me, your accessory game will be strong.

Barbie™ x Skinnydip Collaboration

From cute Barbie handbags to bright pink phone cases, t-shirts and so much more. Shop the full Barbie x Skinnydip collection that's online now. I think this is a match made in heaven.

Barbie x Impala Skates Collaboration

Iconic skate brand Impala has launched a three-piece skate collection inspired by the skates that appear in the upcoming Barbie movie..

With the debut of Barbie™ x Impala on June 1st, fans will be able to get the look of Barbie and her boyfriend Ken’s vibrant, retro-inspired skate gear seen in the movie. This collaboration brings the Barbie™ Bright Yellow Lightspeed Inline Skates to life, along with the matching Barbie™ Bright Yellow Protective Set and a coordinating Sock 3 Pack.

The fun and playful capsule was born from the global brands’ shared mission to inspire and empower the next generation and encourage self-expression and inclusivity.