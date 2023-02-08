Holly Willoughby's polka dot dress has fans saying the exact same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, Holly Willoughby put herself on the spot, wearing a polka dot dress on This Morning. It was a truly classic style from what is undoubtedly her favourite high street shop right now, L.K.Bennett.

Known as the 'Addison Navy and Cream Spot Recycled Polyester Dress', it costs £299 and currently, all sizes are available online. Holly added a simple coordinating waist belt and her trademark nude high heels.

The website says of the style: "The perfect everyday midi dress, this season's Addison dress sits in our LKB Conscious collection thanks to its sustainable fabric. Crafted from slightly-sheer recycled polyester* with a navy and cream spot print, it has a built-in layer, a round neck with pleating detail, three-quarter sleeves and a figure-skimming fit falling to a flippy midi-length skirt. Wear it with heels and a clutch for events or with boots and a knit until the weather warms up."

Holly's fans were enamoured with the dress and she got so many positive comments. One fan wrote: "Nice dress!" Another added: "Beautiful! Love the polka dot." A third quipped: "Polka dot queen!"

Addison Navy and Cream Spot Recycled Polyester Dress, £299, L.K.Bennett

Although the blonde beauty often wears some pricey buys, she does enjoy a bargain on screen, too!

Printed Open Back Midi Dress, £60, & Other Stories

On Monday's show, braving the cold, the mother-of-three looked incredible in a floral top from Oasis, which cost £39.20. She teamed it with tights, high heels and a lovely black mini skirt which came from Reserved and cost just £20.

Fans were quick to give Holly's look a big thumbs up. One follower wrote online: "Such a lush outfit Holly." Another added: "Really love this shirt!" And a third quipped: "Omg how cute is that top! Another home run for the style team!"

