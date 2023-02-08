﻿

Holly Willoughby's polka dot dress has fans saying the exact same thing

The Dancing on Ice star looks amazing in her navy dotty dress

On Wednesday, Holly Willoughby put herself on the spot, wearing a polka dot dress on This Morning.  It was a truly classic style from what is undoubtedly her favourite high street shop right now, L.K.Bennett.

Known as the 'Addison Navy and Cream Spot Recycled Polyester Dress', it costs £299 and currently, all sizes are available online. Holly added a simple coordinating waist belt and her trademark nude high heels.

The website says of the style: "The perfect everyday midi dress, this season's Addison dress sits in our LKB Conscious collection thanks to its sustainable fabric. Crafted from slightly-sheer recycled polyester* with a navy and cream spot print, it has a built-in layer, a round neck with pleating detail, three-quarter sleeves and a figure-skimming fit falling to a flippy midi-length skirt. Wear it with heels and a clutch for events or with boots and a knit until the weather warms up."

Holly's fans were enamoured with the dress and she got so many positive comments. One fan wrote: "Nice dress!" Another added: "Beautiful! Love the polka dot." A third quipped: "Polka dot queen!"

Holly's dress:

Addison Navy and Cream Spot Recycled Polyester Dress, £299, L.K.Bennett

Although the blonde beauty often wears some pricey buys, she does enjoy a bargain on screen, too!

Get the look!

Printed Open Back Midi Dress, £60, & Other Stories

On Monday's show, braving the cold, the mother-of-three looked incredible in a floral top from Oasis, which cost £39.20. She teamed it with tights, high heels and a lovely black mini skirt which came from Reserved and cost just £20.

Fans were quick to give Holly's look a big thumbs up. One follower wrote online: "Such a lush outfit Holly." Another added: "Really love this shirt!" And a third quipped: "Omg how cute is that top! Another home run for the style team!"

