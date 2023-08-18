These looks from Meghan Markle's closet are still in stock - but hurry

Even though Meghan Markle is keeping a low profile these days, the minute the Duchess of Sussex is spotted in a look – from the Invictus Games to off-duty L.A. outfits – it’s in danger of flying off the virtual shelves and you’ll be waitlisted before you know it!

As someone who keeps track of the Duchess’ style as part of my job, I can tell you that the Meghan Markle effect (and the struggle to find her fave pieces before they sell out) is real.

Meghan’s known to wear seasonal looks from both designer labels and affordable ones, so once those pieces are sold out, there’s little chance of getting your hands on it unless you track it down on second-hand retailers like eBay, or designer fashion rental sites like Rent the Runway.

But thankfully a lot of Meghan’s fave looks are perennial hits that are likely to be restocked, like her classic handbags from labels like DeMellier and Strathberry, or her go-to pieces from smaller labels like NYC-based Catbird and Magic Linen.

And Meghan’s been adding some trendy labels to her wardrobe - I loved her bold striped bodycon dress from Posse, which she chose for her 42nd birthday dinner in August 2023.

Meghan Markle clothes that are still in stock

When it comes to royal style shopping, perennial looks that are constantly stocked or restocked after selling out, are a godsend. And Meghan’s particular style – lots of monochrome and simple silhouettes – is a fabulous one to follow if you’re adding to your own wardrobe.

She has a modern classic aesthetic which means that her pieces are usually a great investment because they’ll be in style for seasons to come, plus they’re versatile enough to fit in with the looks you already own.

If you’re looking for a Meghan Markle look under $150 , there’s some good news - I’ve found quite a few styles she loves that fit the bill. The Duchess might be a royal, but she also embraces more affordable labels, especially ones that are eco-friendly.

Meghan Markle's accessories - shoes, shades and more

The Duchess of Sussex's accessories are as easy to wear and stylish as the rest of her wardrobe, from well-made comfortable footwear to movie star sunglasses.

The Duchess' Le Specs sunglasses

Meghan has been known to wear designer shades, but her collection of LeSpecs sunglasses is unmatched.

Meghan's Wimbledon sunglasses © Getty Images Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses Fans say... “This is my third pair in the Bandwagon style, I love them. The frames are a great shape and go with everything. Love the polarised ones for days out on the water. Very lightweight and durable sunnies.”

The trendy round sunglasses that Meghan Markle wore to Wimbledon come in six colours and have a 4.9-star rating.

$75 at Le Specs $59.99 / £44.29 at AMAZON

Meghan's baby shower sunglasses © Getty Images Meghan Markle wears Le Specs Air Heart cat eye sunglasses to her New York City baby shower Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses Fans say... “My favorite sunglasses! I recently purchased these sunglasses in black and I’m very happy with the purchase. The frame is very chic and stylish. The sunglasses go with everything whether I wear jeans and a t-shirt or a fancy dress. These will be one of my frequent wears for sure!”

If you want to look like a movie star, like Duchess Meghan did when she stepped out during her glamorous baby shower weekend in NYC, the Air Hearts – which come in nine different colours! – are the shades for you. The oversized cat eye sunnies, also loved by Olivia Palermo, give Audrey Hepburn vibes.

$75 at Le Specs $69 / £51 at Amazon $75 / £59 at Shopbop

Duchess Meghan's out and about in Beverly Hills sunglasses © Le Specs Le Specs Le Danzing sunglasses Fans say... “So nice I bought them twice. I love the look of these glasses, no annoying nose toggles to get stuck in your hair, the metal arms make them look classy, they can be dressed up or down either way they make a look! I love them so much, I lost them on a trip recent and nearly cried when I didn’t find them at Nordstrom again. When I found them straight from the website I nearly ordered two pairs!”

Meghan wore these classic shades when she stepped out with husband Prince Harry in Beverly Hills after making the move to California. The Le Danzings are described by Le Specs as "a contemporary twist on the classic round".

$85 at Le Specs $85 at Amazon £74.95 at Mister Spex

Rings and bracelets by Catbird

This sustainable brand has been part of Meghan's jewelry box for years.

Catbird Threadbare ring stack set © Catbird The Catbird stackable Threadbare ring as worn by Meghan Markle Threadbare ring, set of 3 A trio of yellow gold Threadbare rings as worn by the Duchess of Sussex! You can choose the size of each individual ring if you want to wear each one on a different finger, as Duchess Meghan does.

$122.40 (WAS $144) at Catbird

Duchess Meghan's Kitten Mitten bracelet Kitten Mitten in yellow gold This 'super foxy' adjustable Catbird bracelet, worn by Duchess Meghan to the Invictus Games in The Hague, is made 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain.

$238 at Catbird

Single Threadbare ring © Catbird Threadbare ring as seen on Meghan Markle Threadbare ring If you want just a single ring, you can get a Threadbare ring like Meghan's for $48. It's also available in rose gold, too.

$48 each at Catbird

Meghan's Sarah Flint shoes

The Duchess of Sussex owns around a dozen pairs of Sarah Flint's beautiful handcrafted shoes.

Where to find Meghan Markle looks on sale

I’ve become pretty familiar with Meghan’s go-to labels over the years, and there are some secrets to grabbing the best deals on the labels she relies on.

A lot of the Duchess’ wardrobe winners have year round sales – you’ll definitely want to check out the sale sections of affordable Meghan-approved labels like Magic Linen, Everlane and Le Specs, where the already budget friendly prices are reduced even more.

Plus you’ll want to keep an eye out for the big seasonal sales at Veronica Beard and Reformation, or for jeans, Frame and Mother, which are high-end denim labels that are the Duchess’ must-haves.