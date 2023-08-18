These looks from Meghan Markle's closet are still in stock - but hurry

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
These exact looks from Meghan Markle's closet are still in stock - but hurry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Land Rover Driving Challenge, on day 1 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 16, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor

Even though Meghan Markle is keeping a low profile these days, the minute the Duchess of Sussex is spotted in a look – from the Invictus Games to off-duty L.A. outfits – it’s in danger of flying off the virtual shelves and you’ll be waitlisted before you know it!

As someone who keeps track of the Duchess’ style as part of my job, I can tell you that the Meghan Markle effect (and the struggle to find her fave pieces before they sell out) is real. 

Meghan’s known to wear seasonal looks from both designer labels and affordable ones, so once those pieces are sold out, there’s little chance of getting your hands on it unless you track it down on second-hand retailers like eBay, or designer fashion rental sites like Rent the Runway.

But thankfully a lot of Meghan’s fave looks are perennial hits that are likely to be restocked, like her classic handbags from labels like DeMellier and Strathberry, or her go-to pieces from smaller labels like NYC-based Catbird and Magic Linen. 

And Meghan’s been adding some trendy labels to her wardrobe - I loved her bold striped bodycon dress from Posse, which she chose for her 42nd birthday dinner in August 2023.

Meghan Markle clothes that are still in stock

When it comes to royal style shopping, perennial looks that are constantly stocked or restocked after selling out, are a godsend. And Meghan’s particular style – lots of monochrome and simple silhouettes – is a fabulous one to follow if you’re adding to your own wardrobe. 

She has a modern classic aesthetic which means that her pieces are usually a great investment because they’ll be in style for seasons to come, plus they’re versatile enough to fit in with the looks you already own.

If you’re looking for a Meghan Markle look under $150 , there’s some good news - I’ve found quite a few styles she loves that fit the bill. The Duchess might be a royal, but she also embraces more affordable labels, especially ones that are eco-friendly.

  • meghan markle black white striped posse the label dress
    Meghan wowed in a striped bodycon dress by Posse

    Posse 'Theo' Strapless Dress

    How Meghan styled it:

    The Duchess of Sussex stepped out with husband Prince Harry for her 42nd birthday dinner in Montecito, California wearing the Posse dress along with her fave Cult Gaia ‘Nia’ clutch and Emme Parsons 'Cecilia' Sandals.

    The black and white striped Theo Dress is a bodycon strapless style with an elasticated bust.

  • frame white cropped jeans

    Frame Le High Skinny jeans in Blanc

    How Meghan styled it:

    Meghan teamed her white Frame jeans – it's a denim brand loved by stars from JLo to Hailey Bieber – with her trusty Max Mara coat and Chanel slingbacks. The royal was spotted during a makeup free outing near her Montecito home in August 2023.

    Meghan's white Frame jeans feature a high rise skinny fit and are made from premium superstretch denim.

  • veronica beard roanoke shirt dress as worn by meghan markle

    Veronica Beard 'Roanoke' Shirt Dress

    How Meghan styled it:

    Seen with Harry and good friend Tyler Perry on the director's estate during the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, the Duchess wore the dress in a very casual fashion, with her hair in loose waves, neutral flats and dark sunglasses.

    This stretch-ctton classic shirtdress features a cool trompe l'oeil sarong waist tie - it's a fabulous look for the weekend or the office.

  • magic linen toscana white

    Magic Linen 'Toscana' dress

    How Meghan styled it:

    We spotted Meghan wearing it with her Chanel cream and black ballet flats and a large straw hat from Janessa Leone.

    This dress, which comes in a whole array of hues, is so Meghan – it's minimalist, super chic and made from 100% linen... and it has pockets!

  • meghan markle mason linen shorts by reformation

    Reformation ‘Mason’ Linen Short

    How Meghan styled it:

    Available in five hues, these Reformation shorts, which the Duchess wore to one of Harry’s polo matches, are everything Meghan loves - linen, tailored and chic. She teamed the shorts with a crisp white shirt and Hermes 'Oran' sandals in gold.

    The 100% linen 'Mason' shorts have a relaxed fit and feature a pleated front, belt loops and side pockets. 

  • Ralph Lauren Belt

    meghan markle ralph lauren belt

    Ralph Lauren Leather Slide-Buckle Belt

    How Meghan styled it:

    The Duchess has worn the belt a few times styled with tailored linen shorts and flats - including $700 Hermes ‘Oran’ Sandals

    This eternally stylish (and affordable) leather belt features an "LRL"-engraved brass slide buckle.

  • meghan markle demellier mini venice bag sale
    Duchess Meghan carried the DeMellier Mini Venice for one of her earliest royal engagements

    DeMellier Mini Venice Bag

    How Meghan styled it:

    The Duchess of Sussex wore the bag along with one of her signature belted wrap coats in black for an outing in Wales.

    The Mini Venice by royal fave DeMellier - also loved by Princess Kate - is a luxury leather bag that can be worn three ways: as a top handle bag, crossbody or shoulder bag.

  • Everlane striped shirt as worn by Meghan Markle© Everlane

    Everlane Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt

    How Meghan styled it:

    Meghan wore her Everlane shirt with a white blazer and dark shorts in May 2022 as she watched husband Prince Harry play polo.

    Everlane calls this the 'perfect button-down' - it's 100% cotton in a traditional twill for a silky smooth feel. 

  • staud millie dress as worn by meghan markle

    Staud 'Millie' Dress

    How Meghan styled it:

    Meghan wore this dress during the tour of South Africa in 2019, where she teamed it with pointed neutral flats and an ivory head scarf.

    Staud's Millie maxi dress – it has pockets! – is made from sustainable recycled nylon and includes a matching belt.

Meghan Markle's accessories - shoes, shades and more

The Duchess of Sussex's accessories are as easy to wear and stylish as the rest of her wardrobe, from well-made comfortable footwear to movie star sunglasses.

The Duchess' Le Specs sunglasses

Meghan has been known to wear designer shades, but her collection of LeSpecs sunglasses is unmatched.

  • Meghan's Wimbledon sunglasses

    © Getty Images

    Le Specs Bandwagon sunglasses

    Fans say...

    “This is my third pair in the Bandwagon style, I love them. The frames are a great shape and go with everything. Love the polarised ones for days out on the water. Very lightweight and durable sunnies.”

    The trendy round sunglasses that Meghan Markle wore to Wimbledon come in six colours and have a 4.9-star rating.

  • Meghan's baby shower sunglasses

    meghan markle wearing le specs air heart cat eye sunglasses© Getty Images
    Meghan Markle wears Le Specs Air Heart cat eye sunglasses to her New York City baby shower

    Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses

    Fans say...

    “My favorite sunglasses! I recently purchased these sunglasses in black and I’m very happy with the purchase. The frame is very chic and stylish. The sunglasses go with everything whether I wear jeans and a t-shirt or a fancy dress. These will be one of my frequent wears for sure!”

    If you want to look like a movie star, like Duchess Meghan did when she stepped out during her glamorous baby shower weekend in NYC, the Air Hearts – which come in nine different colours! – are the shades for you. The oversized cat eye sunnies, also loved by Olivia Palermo, give Audrey Hepburn vibes.

  • Duchess Meghan's out and about in Beverly Hills sunglasses

    Le Specs Le Danzing sunglasses© Le Specs

    Le Specs Le Danzing sunglasses

    Fans say...

    “So nice I bought them twice. I love the look of these glasses, no annoying nose toggles to get stuck in your hair, the metal arms make them look classy, they can be dressed up or down either way they make a look! I love them so much, I lost them on a trip recent and nearly cried when I didn’t find them at Nordstrom again. When I found them straight from the website I nearly ordered two pairs!”

    Meghan wore these classic shades when she stepped out with husband Prince Harry in Beverly Hills after making the move to California. The Le Danzings are described by Le Specs as "a contemporary twist on the classic round".

Rings and bracelets by Catbird

This sustainable brand has been part of Meghan's jewelry box for years.

  • Catbird Threadbare ring stack set

    The Catbird stackable Threadbare ring as worn by Meghan Markle© Catbird
    The Catbird stackable Threadbare ring as worn by Meghan Markle

    Threadbare ring, set of 3

    A trio of yellow gold Threadbare rings as worn by the Duchess of Sussex! You can choose the size of each individual ring if you want to wear each one on a different finger, as Duchess Meghan does.

  • Duchess Meghan's Kitten Mitten bracelet

    The Catbird Kitten Mitten bracelet as worn by Meghan Markle

    Kitten Mitten in yellow gold

    This 'super foxy' adjustable Catbird bracelet, worn by Duchess Meghan to the Invictus Games in The Hague, is made 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain.

  • Single Threadbare ring

    Threadbare ring as seen on Meghan Markle© Catbird
    Threadbare ring as seen on Meghan Markle

    Threadbare ring

    If you want just a single ring, you can get a Threadbare ring like Meghan's for $48. It's also available in rose gold, too.

Meghan's Sarah Flint shoes

The Duchess of Sussex owns around a dozen pairs of Sarah Flint's beautiful handcrafted shoes.

  • Meghan's Sarah Flint shoe collection

    meghan markle sarah flint grear sandals© Sarah Flint

    Grear sandals in Saddle Vachetta

    Meghan has worn the boho Grear style Greek sandals for years, both before her Prince Harry days, and later to such casual occasions as one of her royal husband's polo matches, where she was joined by BFF Serena Williams.

  • meghan markle sarah flint ballerina flats Natalie © Sarah Flint

    Natalie in Saddle Vachetta

    Remember Meghan's first-ever appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus games? Well then these ballerinas, which she wore with a cognac Everlane tote, might ring a bell.

  • meghan markle sarah flint leopard print pumps© Sarah Flint

    Perfect Emma in Leopard Print

    You have to go waaaayyy back to spot these shoes in Meghan's wardrobe. She wore them on Instagram while she was co-starring on Suits.

  • meghan markle sarah flint jay pump© Sarah Flint

    Perfect Pump 100 in Black

    Meghan clearly loves this simple, sleek shoe - she has them both in black leather (which she has worn on such high-profile occasions as her first solo appearance with Queen Elizabeth) leather and rich burgundy cabernet.

Where to find Meghan Markle looks on sale

I’ve become pretty familiar with Meghan’s go-to labels over the years, and there are some secrets to grabbing the best deals on the labels she relies on.

A lot of the Duchess’ wardrobe winners have year round sales – you’ll definitely want to check out the sale sections of affordable Meghan-approved labels like Magic Linen, Everlane and Le Specs, where the already budget friendly prices are reduced even more.

Plus you’ll want to keep an eye out for the big seasonal sales at Veronica Beard and Reformation, or for jeans, Frame and Mother, which are high-end denim labels that are the Duchess’ must-haves.

