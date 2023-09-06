Meghan Markle's black Anine Bing halter top is still in stock - plus shop the look for less

The Duchess of Sussex wore the look for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ after party in L.A.

Meghan Markle made headlines when she joined the celebrity set to see Beyoncé’s Los Angeles Renaissance show not once, but twice! And of course I had my eye on her looks, from her tops to her silver sequin skirt so I could tell you where to shop them.

During an after party following Monday night’s performance, Prince Harry's wife struck a stylish pose with Scandal’s Kerry Washington and singer Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé’s BFF and former Destiny’s Child bandmate.

© Getty Meghan Markle wore an Anine Bing top and sparkly skirt as she joined Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland at Beyoncé's Los Angeles show

Duchess Meghan rocked a black twist-front 'Becca' halter neck top by Anine Bing in the ultra-glam snap as the trio celebrated Beyoncé's birthday.

Meghan wore this Anine Bing twist-neck halter top to the Beyoncé concert

£‌220 / $220 at Anine Bing

Anine Bing is famously one of Meghan's go-to labels, and the shoulder-baring style is also one of her faves.

Meghan's black halter neck top: Shop the look for less

In the US, you can also shop this look at Nordstrom.

$47 / £25 at River Island

The $220 (£‌220) look is very affordable by royal standards, but if you’re looking for an even lower price point, I spotted this strikingly similar lookalike from River Island. (In the US you can shop the top at either River Island or Nordstrom.)

Mango also has a similar style if you're looking for a more cropped version.

© NET-A-PORTER On night one, Duchess Meghan rocked a sequin silver skirt by SPRWMN

£755/ $675 at Net-a-Porter

I think a black twist-neck halter top like Meghan’s would look great with jeans, or worn with a pencil skirt. In fact, if you want to recreate the Duchess of Sussex’s vibe, I recommend pairing it with a silver sequin tube skirt.

The sequin SPRWMN tube skirt Meghan wore for her first night at the Beyoncé show is still in stock, too, so it’s royal shopping a win-win!

The Duchess, meanwhile, is a big fan of Anine bing. She's worn the brand's cream 'Kylin' top numerous times, including at the Invictus Games in Germany and at home in California. Showing the timelessness of the style, five years earlier she’d worn a similar halter neckline, as she stepped out in a white Stella McCartney halter dress, for the lavish reception following her wedding to Prince Harry.

I’m sure the black Anine Bing top Meghan wore to the Beyoncé concert in L.A. will be just as timeless and will be a go-to in any wardrobe for seasons to come.