Holly Willoughby’s new work shoes are a huge autumn trend - shop the look

Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Monday… Today the lovely @benshephardofficial is with me. See you on @thismorning at 10am with @derrenbrown @chefphilvickery Felicity Kendal and we meet Zach to talk about how he’s protecting people with epilepsy online. #hwstyle Shirt @andotherstories Skirt @sandroparis Shoes @lkbennettlondon".
Combining style with comfort and adding instant polish to your outfits, Mary Janes have experienced something of a renaissance in recent months, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo and Katie Holmes seen out in them.
Holly’s patent pair is from royal-favourite LK Bennett. One of several styles the British fashion label has dropped for the new season, they’re made from glossy black leather and feature a square toe, a strap over the foot with a round buckle and a small block heel. They retail for £299 and are available in a UK size 3-9.
Holly’s look is perfect to emulate for the office. Adding tights to her timeless outfit, it’s chic, practical and modest.
Like ballet flats, Mary Janes can be paired with almost anything from dresses and mini skirts to tailored trousers or even straight-leg jeans. They come in both heeled or flat designs and we love a metallic silver pair if you want to make them more party-appropriate.
Shop more of our favourite Mary Jane shoes...
Best Flat Mary Jane Shoes
Cos Mary Jane Flats
Editor's note: "I fell in love with these after seeing one of my favourite Instagrammers wearing them. They're an elevated shape for 2023, more square and angular than a traditional Mary Jane but just as sleek."
Cos' modern take on the Mary Jane includes an almond-shaped toe and silver eyelets. These are selling fast, so shop quick.
M&S Mary Jane Flats
Editor's note: "These are just £35, and you always know what you're going to get with M&S - a comfy shoe! These come in silver too, and I think they'd make a fancy flat for the party season."
Available in sizes 3-8, including half sizes, these M&S Mary Jane shoes score almost perfect marks in the reviews, with M&S shoppers calling them "stylish and comfortable."
Office Flat Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "There's something about a patent shoe that gives me back to school feels! Office have gone full-on Parisian chic with their flat design, with double buckles. Cute."
Sam Edelman Gem Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "These fun embellished flats are a great pair if you want a bit of bling without being too twee."
Sam Edelman's gem-encrusted Mary Jane flats are a modern take on the ballet silhouette, with embellishments and a chunky style.
Boden Flat Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "There's something delightful about these bright red Mary Jane shoes, with their double straps and shiny finish. If red isn't for you, there's gold and black versions too."
A modern take on the classic Mary Jane, these flats are available in sizes 3-9 and three different colours, with a patent finish.
John Lewis Mary Jane Flat Shoes
Editor's note: "I'm not normally one for a metallic shoe, but I can see myself wearing these with denim and a tee for a laidback luxe look."
John Lewis' Mary Jane shoes are available in gold, cream and black. Online reviews suggest they come up small, so might be worth sizing up or ordering two pairs to get the perfect fit.
Charles & Keith Flat Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "A pearl buckle? They're really spoiling us! With a patent finish and fancy fastening, I'm thinking these Charles & Keith Mary Janes are ideal for those who like a smarter shoe without a heel."
Charles & Keith's Mary Jane flats come in four colours, including this classic black patent with pearl-detailed buckle. Available in sizes 2-9.
Best Heeled Mary Jane Shoes
New Look Mary Jane Heeled Shoes
Editor's note: "These are a great buy if you want to tap into the look, as they're coming in under £40. New Look shoes are usually super comfortable too, so I have high hopes for this pair."
A flared heel and double-strap elevate New Look's Mary Jane heels. Available in sizes 3-6.
H&M Block-Heeled Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "The square toe and higher heel make H&M's Mary Jane heels a contemporary pair of shoes - and let's face it, they're pretty cool too."
H&M's heeled Mary Jane shoes boast an 8.5cm block heel, square toe and patent finish. Available in sizes 2-9.
Jones Bootmaker Heeled Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "This stiletto heeled pair are pure elegance - I could see Princess Kate wearing them to royal engagements."
Described as being created from supple leather, these heeled Mary Janes have a 9cm stiletto heel and oversized buckle.
Mango Heeled Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "The 5cm heel on these Mango Mary Janes make them a good choice for day or night. If black isn't bold enough for you, the silver hue should do it."
Available in sizes 3-8, Mango's Mary Jane heels feature a flared heel and button-snap closure on the signature Mary Jane strap.
& Other Stories Heeled Mary Jane Shoes
Editor's note: "This cream pair of Mary Jane heels are giving me 60s vibes; wear with a mini skirt and knee high socks for a Mary Quant aesthetic."
Head to & Other Stories for this double-buckle pair of Mary Janes, with block heel and square toe.