Holly Willoughby’s new work shoes are a huge autumn trend - shop the look

Holly Willoughby has several go-to outfits for autumn/winter, and a patterned mini skirt with a classic white shirt might just be our favourite.

On Monday, the ITV star stepped out in a silk & Other Stories blouse with ruffle detail and a houndstooth Sandro skirt, completing her new season ensemble with one of the biggest footwear trends right now: a pair of Mary Janes.

Holly Willoughby wears an & Other Stories blouse, Sandro skirt and Mary Janes from LK Bennett

Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "Morning Monday… Today the lovely @benshephardofficial is with me. See you on @thismorning at 10am with @derrenbrown @chefphilvickery Felicity Kendal and we meet Zach to talk about how he’s protecting people with epilepsy online. #hwstyle Shirt @andotherstories Skirt @sandroparis Shoes @lkbennettlondon".

Combining style with comfort and adding instant polish to your outfits, Mary Janes have experienced something of a renaissance in recent months, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo and Katie Holmes seen out in them.

Holly’s patent pair is from royal-favourite LK Bennett. One of several styles the British fashion label has dropped for the new season, they’re made from glossy black leather and feature a square toe, a strap over the foot with a round buckle and a small block heel. They retail for £299 and are available in a UK size 3-9.

Holly’s look is perfect to emulate for the office. Adding tights to her timeless outfit, it’s chic, practical and modest.

Like ballet flats, Mary Janes can be paired with almost anything from dresses and mini skirts to tailored trousers or even straight-leg jeans. They come in both heeled or flat designs and we love a metallic silver pair if you want to make them more party-appropriate.

Shop more of our favourite Mary Jane shoes...

Best Flat Mary Jane Shoes Cos Mary Jane Flats Editor's note : "I fell in love with these after seeing one of my favourite Instagrammers wearing them. They're an elevated shape for 2023, more square and angular than a traditional Mary Jane but just as sleek." Cos' modern take on the Mary Jane includes an almond-shaped toe and silver eyelets. These are selling fast, so shop quick. £115 at Cos

M&S Mary Jane Flats Editor's note: "These are just £35, and you always know what you're going to get with M&S - a comfy shoe! These come in silver too, and I think they'd make a fancy flat for the party season." Available in sizes 3-8, including half sizes, these M&S Mary Jane shoes score almost perfect marks in the reviews, with M&S shoppers calling them "stylish and comfortable." £35 at Marks & Spencer

Office Flat Mary Jane Shoes Editor's note: "There's something about a patent shoe that gives me back to school feels! Office have gone full-on Parisian chic with their flat design, with double buckles. Cute." £39.99 at Office Office's two strap design comes in patent leather, and sizes 3-9.

Sam Edelman Gem Mary Jane Shoes Editor's note : "These fun embellished flats are a great pair if you want a bit of bling without being too twee." Sam Edelman's gem-encrusted Mary Jane flats are a modern take on the ballet silhouette, with embellishments and a chunky style. £148 at Free People

Boden Flat Mary Jane Shoes Editor's note : "There's something delightful about these bright red Mary Jane shoes, with their double straps and shiny finish. If red isn't for you, there's gold and black versions too." A modern take on the classic Mary Jane, these flats are available in sizes 3-9 and three different colours, with a patent finish. £110 at Boden

John Lewis Mary Jane Flat Shoes Editor's note: "I'm not normally one for a metallic shoe, but I can see myself wearing these with denim and a tee for a laidback luxe look." John Lewis' Mary Jane shoes are available in gold, cream and black. Online reviews suggest they come up small, so might be worth sizing up or ordering two pairs to get the perfect fit. £59 at John Lewis

Charles & Keith Flat Mary Jane Shoes Editor's note: "A pearl buckle? They're really spoiling us! With a patent finish and fancy fastening, I'm thinking these Charles & Keith Mary Janes are ideal for those who like a smarter shoe without a heel." Charles & Keith's Mary Jane flats come in four colours, including this classic black patent with pearl-detailed buckle. Available in sizes 2-9. £65 at Charles & Keith