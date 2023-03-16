12 ballet flats that will look chic with everything this spring

Hollie Brotherton
Ballet flats are a major trend for spring/summer 2023. From lookalikes of the Miu Miu ballet flats with straps to the classic Channel two-tone ballet flats, we've found the bes, most comfortable options to shop on the high street.
When I think of ballet flats I’m instantly transported back to 2007 when I wore a gold Topshop pair with my skinny jeans religiously. But like with many other Y2K trends, the runways have officially declared the ballet flat is back, and after seeing an onslaught of chic pairs all over the street style set, I’m finally on board.
Comfortable, elegant and versatile, what’s not to love? Of course, Chanel’s iconic two-tone pair has been around since the 1950s, but if you too still associate them with the unstylish era of wearing a waist belt with literally everything, just take a look at Miu Miu’s super cute logo-jacquard strap ballet flats or the beautiful satin styles by The Row.
Marlies-Pia Pfeiffhofer pairs her Miu Miu ballet flats with white jeans and a tailored blazer
While Bella Hadid makes a case for ballet flats and loungewear
We’re so ready to leave our boots behind, and until sandal season arrives, the ballet flat is the sweet spot between the two.
Best ballet flats to shop now
The high street is now full of amazing pairs, and we've found the most coveted to shop online, from & Other Stories, Mango, Everlane, Arket, M&S and more...
Mary Jane leather ballet flats, £95, & Other Stories
& Other Stories real leather ballet flats come in this Mary Jane style that we'd wear with everything from wide-leg jeans to mini dresses.
Metallic leather ballet flats with straps, £59.99, Mango
These gorgeous metallic leather ballet flats from Mango come complete with a delicate elastic strap.
The Italian leather day ballet flat, £138, Everlane
Meghan Markle favourite Everlane does real Italian leather ballet flats in a whole range of shades.
Leather ballet flat, £39.99, H&M
Reviews of H&M's ballet flats say they come in the softest leather and look super expensive - but they run small, so size up.
Charming quilted ballet flat, £245, Russell & Bromley
For a Chanel style two-tone pair, take a look at these quilted ballet flats from Russell & Bromley.
Leather ballet pumps, £35, Marks & Spencer
Marks & Spencer's sleek black leather ballet flats are so comfortable. They feature Insolia Flex technology to ensure your foot is correctly placed and cost just £35.
Buffy ruched ballet flat, £255, Reformation
Reformation's Buffy ballet flats with straps have a softly gathered upper and come in the prettiest springtime pink.
Ballet flat, £139, Arket
Arket always does the best wardrobe staples, and these comfortable, soft leather ballet flats come in the perfect cut.
ASOS DESIGN Love-affair embellished point ballet flats, £30, ASOS
Upgrade your evening outfits with this embellished pair from ASOS.
Porte & Paire Bow-embellished leather ballet flats, £195, Net-a-Porter
With their classic nude shade and square-toe silhouette, we love this luxe style by Porte & Paire.
Elastic satin ballet flats, £79.99, Mango
Balletcore to the max - we're a little bit obsessed with these Miu Miu lookalikes from Mango.
Trilly ballet flats, £35, LK Bennett
These lightweight, ruched detail leather ballet flats from LK Bennett are truly timeless.
