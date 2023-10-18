Martin Lewis has shoppers rushing to save 50% on this Sanctuary beauty gift set

Martin Lewis knows how to steal a saving better than anyone – and the Money Saving Expert has got fans rushing to save 50% on a luxurious Sanctuary beauty gift set.

Soap & Glory's Home is Where the Spa Is set was a smash hit last year after Martin shared its half-price saving – and we're expecting the Sanctuary to attract the same buzz.

The eight-piece set is available on the Boots website, and it's filled with bath and body goodies including a sleep mist, a bath foam, body butter and more. It wouldn't be a Sanctuary gift set without its signature Lily & Rose scent, which you'll find in the body wash and body lotion.

Wrapped up in a gorgeous orange gift box, the set is a fail-safe gift for friends or family this Christmas, or keep it for yourself for your next pamper night in.

Full list of contents

Signature Collection Bath Foam 250ml

Signature Collection Body Wash 250ml

Signature Natural Oils Melting Pearls Body Butter 300ml

Signature Collection Heel Balm 75ml

Lily & Rose Collection Body Wash 75ml

Lily & Rose Collection Body Lotion 250ml

Wellness Solutions Sleep Mist 100ml

Body Puff

Martin Lewis recommended the set on the Money Saving Expert website on Tuesday, writing: "If you were to buy the contents separately (excluding the gift box), we calculated you'd spend £45 when factoring in loyalty card schemes' special prices (Superdrug Health & Beautycard and Boots Advantage), or £58 without loyalty scheme prices."

The lead-up to Christmas is always a time when we're trying to keep our costs to a minimum, but now more so than ever, we're looking for ways that we can make a saving. Martin Lewis has become a go-to for money-saving advice, sharing findings of the best discounts on his website, newsletter and social media.

It's unclear when the half-price discount will end, so if you want to grab a saving on the Sanctuary set we recommend adding it to your basket soon!