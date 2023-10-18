Martin Lewis has shoppers rushing to save 50% on this Sanctuary beauty gift set

Martin Lewis knows how to steal a saving better than anyone – and the Money Saving Expert has got fans rushing to save 50% on a luxurious Sanctuary beauty gift set.
Soap & Glory's Home is Where the Spa Is set was a smash hit last year after Martin shared its half-price saving – and we're expecting the Sanctuary to attract the same buzz.
The eight-piece set is available on the Boots website, and it's filled with bath and body goodies including a sleep mist, a bath foam, body butter and more. It wouldn't be a Sanctuary gift set without its signature Lily & Rose scent, which you'll find in the body wash and body lotion.
Wrapped up in a gorgeous orange gift box, the set is a fail-safe gift for friends or family this Christmas, or keep it for yourself for your next pamper night in.
Full list of contents
- Signature Collection Bath Foam 250ml
- Signature Collection Body Wash 250ml
- Signature Natural Oils Melting Pearls Body Butter 300ml
- Signature Collection Heel Balm 75ml
- Lily & Rose Collection Body Wash 75ml
- Lily & Rose Collection Body Lotion 250ml
- Wellness Solutions Sleep Mist 100ml
- Body Puff
Martin Lewis recommended the set on the Money Saving Expert website on Tuesday, writing: "If you were to buy the contents separately (excluding the gift box), we calculated you'd spend £45 when factoring in loyalty card schemes' special prices (Superdrug Health & Beautycard and Boots Advantage), or £58 without loyalty scheme prices."
The lead-up to Christmas is always a time when we're trying to keep our costs to a minimum, but now more so than ever, we're looking for ways that we can make a saving. Martin Lewis has become a go-to for money-saving advice, sharing findings of the best discounts on his website, newsletter and social media.
It's unclear when the half-price discount will end, so if you want to grab a saving on the Sanctuary set we recommend adding it to your basket soon!