Meghan Markle dazzles in chic two-piece for mental health event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in New York City on Tuesday night.

The couple hosted a panel discussion at the Project Healthy Minds' second annual World Mental Health Day Festival, which was held at glamorous rooftop venue The Tisch Skylight at The Shed.

Prince Harry and Meghan were speaking as part of The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age.

The royals specifically invited parents who have experienced a loss due to or connected to their child's social media use, PEOPLE revealed. "Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said.

Looking radiant as ever for the poignant occasion, Meghan, 42, levelled up her sartorial prowess in a matching cream separates piece by Altuzarra .

Complete with her wedding band and a subtle chain necklace, Duchess Meghan's understated elegance didn't go unnoticed at the moving event.

The mother-of-two swept her raven hair into a her signature style, highlighting her natural beauty with a golden bronzer, defined brows and a soft smokey eyeliner. Prince Harry looked equally smart, opting for a black suit with white shirt.

The Duchess of Sussex's appearance comes shortly after she returned to the spotlight with her husband at the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf last month.

Meghan's signature sophisticated style reigned supreme at the seven-day event.

From fitted jeans to luxe knitwear, statement satin and one ethereal turquoise dress, the former Suits actress was the champion of preppy and elegant style. For the closing ceremony, the Duchess went for a super clean, form-fitting silhouette via a botanical Cult Gaia dress.

She styled the strapless number with her trusty beige Aquazzura heels and a sleek mid-bun.