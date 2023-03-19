Maxi skirts are everywhere – here’s how to wear them, 2023 style

Carla Challis
Long maxi skirts are the most popular skirt style of 2023, and the 90s favourite maxi skirt has had a long overdue makeover. Shop the best maxi skirts for women, from pleated to polka dot and more.
Shelve your midi skirts and minis – spring fashion 2023 is all about the maxi skirt and boy, is its comeback long overdue.
We last saw the maxi skirt trending in the early 00s, where skirt lengths were at the extreme; it was either the tiniest nano skirt in Clueless checks, or a grungy heel-grazing maxi.
How to style a maxi skirt
2023’s maxi skirt is a versatile affair, as easily worn to the office with a crisp shirt or smart knit, teamed with chunky loafers, as it is with New Balance 550’s and T-shirts, bomber jackets or hoodies come the weekend.
Think maxi skirts in satin finishes, pleated designs and dramatic floral prints and denim maxi skirts, which are top of the shopping search lists. And with 70s style fashion hitting the mainstream, thanks to TV shows like Daisy Jones and The Six, there’s plenty of retro-inspired maxi skirt styles to speak to your inner Stevie Nicks.
Wear with knee-high or cowboy boots to hammer home the look. For an ultra-luxe look, try a monochrome maxi skirt and top combination – and if you’re brave, all white tips the scale for the swankiest two-piece.
Fancy giving a long skirt a try this season? Check out our favourite maxi skirts on the high street...
The best maxi skirts
Pleated maxi skirt, £49.99, Mango
Nobody's Child floral maxi skirt, £39, Marks & Spencer
Denim maxi skirt, £19 , Boohoo
Stripe satin maxi skirt, £46, Topshop
Button up denim maxi skirt, £37.50, Seasalt Cornwall
Floral maxi skirt, £120, Boden
Satin maxi skirt, £30, River Island
Pleated maxi skirt, £140, Anthropologie
Cargo maxi skirt, £75, Aligne
Ribbed maxi skirt, £29.99, Zara
Floral maxi skirt, £65, Hush
Tailored maxi skirt, £39, Weekday
Polka dot maxi skirt, £99, John Lewis
NOW SHOP
The ballet flats that will look chic with anything this spring
The best denim shirts for women to double up your denim with
9 Free People spring fashion pieces we're obsessing over
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.