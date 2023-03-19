Maxi skirts are everywhere – here’s how to wear them, 2023 style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shelve your midi skirts and minis – spring fashion 2023 is all about the maxi skirt and boy, is its comeback long overdue.

We last saw the maxi skirt trending in the early 00s, where skirt lengths were at the extreme; it was either the tiniest nano skirt in Clueless checks, or a grungy heel-grazing maxi.

How to style a maxi skirt

2023’s maxi skirt is a versatile affair, as easily worn to the office with a crisp shirt or smart knit, teamed with chunky loafers, as it is with New Balance 550’s and T-shirts, bomber jackets or hoodies come the weekend.

Think maxi skirts in satin finishes, pleated designs and dramatic floral prints and denim maxi skirts, which are top of the shopping search lists. And with 70s style fashion hitting the mainstream, thanks to TV shows like Daisy Jones and The Six, there’s plenty of retro-inspired maxi skirt styles to speak to your inner Stevie Nicks.

Wear with knee-high or cowboy boots to hammer home the look. For an ultra-luxe look, try a monochrome maxi skirt and top combination – and if you’re brave, all white tips the scale for the swankiest two-piece.

Fancy giving a long skirt a try this season? Check out our favourite maxi skirts on the high street...

The best maxi skirts

Pleated maxi skirt, £49.99, Mango

Nobody's Child floral maxi skirt, £39, Marks & Spencer

Denim maxi skirt, £19 , Boohoo

Stripe satin maxi skirt, £46, Topshop

Button up denim maxi skirt, £37.50, Seasalt Cornwall

Floral maxi skirt, £120, Boden

Satin maxi skirt, £30, River Island

Pleated maxi skirt, £140, Anthropologie

Cargo maxi skirt, £75, Aligne

Ribbed maxi skirt, £29.99, Zara

Floral maxi skirt, £65, Hush

Tailored maxi skirt, £39, Weekday

Polka dot maxi skirt, £99, John Lewis

