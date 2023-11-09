This gold party dress has my name written all over it for the festive season

Sequins and Christmas parties go hand in hand, but if sequins aren’t your style (guilty!) you can be left wondering what on earth you wear to your festive get togethers. Enter the gold party dress from White Stuff.
Just as dressy as a sequin dress, White Stuff’s jacquard gold dress is a party-perfect mix of metallics and black, woven together to create a shimmering, but not sparkly, midi.
The Wren Jacquard Dress features a shirred bust, half sleeves and yes, there’s even pockets. It cleverly nips in slightly at the waist to give a nod to an hourglass silhouette, and the slightly flared skirt will have you twirling in it all night long.
Retailing for £120, it’s available in sizes 6 to 24 along with regular length or petite. Wear with clashing metallic Mary Jane heels for your office Christmas party, or add velvet boots for a girly Christmas get together. It’s a great dress for layering too; throw on a sweater vest and flats for the day or those school fetes, or a chunky knit and walking boots for a Boxing Day trip to the pub.
Shop the best new season partywear at White Stuff
White Stuff’s new partywear collection is one of the high street’s best kept secrets, with not only Christmas dresses in stock but Carrie-inspired tulle skirts, velvet suits and sequins for those who love a bit of sparkle. Scroll on for a few more of our favourite pieces…
We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.