This gold party dress has my name written all over it for the festive season

Sequins and Christmas parties go hand in hand, but if sequins aren’t your style (guilty!) you can be left wondering what on earth you wear to your festive get togethers. Enter the gold party dress from White Stuff.

Just as dressy as a sequin dress, White Stuff’s jacquard gold dress is a party-perfect mix of metallics and black, woven together to create a shimmering, but not sparkly, midi.

The Wren Jacquard Dress features a shirred bust, half sleeves and yes, there’s even pockets. It cleverly nips in slightly at the waist to give a nod to an hourglass silhouette, and the slightly flared skirt will have you twirling in it all night long.

Retailing for £120, it’s available in sizes 6 to 24 along with regular length or petite. Wear with clashing metallic Mary Jane heels for your office Christmas party, or add velvet boots for a girly Christmas get together. It’s a great dress for layering too; throw on a sweater vest and flats for the day or those school fetes, or a chunky knit and walking boots for a Boxing Day trip to the pub.

Shop the best new season partywear at White Stuff

White Stuff’s new partywear collection is one of the high street’s best kept secrets, with not only Christmas dresses in stock but Carrie-inspired tulle skirts, velvet suits and sequins for those who love a bit of sparkle. Scroll on for a few more of our favourite pieces…

Rowan Spot Tulle Skirt If you’ve been desperate to live out your inner Carrie (Sex and the City), this is your time to make it happen with White Stuff’s incredible tulle spot skirt. Featuring layers of spot-patterned tulle, it’s the one to wear to make an entrance. Wear with a slinky cami and heels for parties, or a fairisle knit and Chelsea boots for a Christmas look no-one will forget in a hurry.

£120 at White Stuff

Hiral Flock Spot Tulle Dress White Stuff have also released a midi-length dress version of the skirt for the ultimate drama. Along with layers of ruffles and tulle, the top section is made from peekaboo spotted tulle with a crew neck and tie up fastening.

£120 at White Stuff

Jenny Velvet Blazer and matching wide-leg trousers With its wide leg trousers and coordinating blazer, we’re obsessed with White Stuff’s velvet suit as an alternative to dresses and skirts. Velvet is a classic festive time fabric, and we’d wear the suit with heels or separate the pieces to bulk out our party wardrobe; the blazer is a smart party jacket over dresses, and the trousers can be worn with a fairisle knit or even your Christmas jumper.

Blazer, £100 at White Stuff Jenny Wide Leg Velvet Trousers, £69 at White Stuff

Sparkle Roll Neck Jumper We never knew we needed a sparkly roll neck until we saw this. A great building block for any two-piece party outfit, add a metallic mini skirt or leather trousers or layer under a LBD to make it winter-worthy.

£55 at White Stuff

Astrid Sequin Dress Shirt dresses are a favourite and add on sequins and it’s a winner! White Stuff’s sequin shirt dress has long-sleeves, a floaty aesthetic and a subtle pulled in waist to add a little definition.

£99 at White Stuff

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.