Oodie launches a dog version of the sherpa hoodie and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you have a four-legged friend at home please stop what you’re doing and take note – The Oodie has just launched its popular sherpa fleece hoodie for dogs! It couldn’t be more adorable!

It’s available in pink, blue and white and made from their famous super-soft, ultra-warm Sherpa fleece just like their famous Oodie wearable blankets. It’s double-sided to keep your fur baby cosy, warm and snuggly without overheating.

Sherpa Dog Oodie in pink, £39, The Oodie

Sherpa, of course, has a dense and tight weave that makes it resistant to moisture and water, which is vital for keeping dogs dry and warm in wet weather.

The hoodies are available in four different sizes to fit most breeds, have a snap button front for easy fitting, a roomy hood and a handy opening to attach a lead for walkies.

Sherpa Dog Oodie in blue, £39, The Oodie

At the moment the dog hoodie is pre-order only, to ship at the start of March, but we’d highly recommend snapping one up now, as previous dog Oodies have all sold out pretty quickly.

Customers give Oodie a big thumbs up, with many reviews saying that their pooches love wearing the hoodies and that they provide extra warmth and comfort.

Sherpa Dog Oodie in white, £39, The Oodie

Beyond the snuggle factor, they can be a big help for nervous dogs too. The feeling of an extra layer can help them feel more secure and at ease, especially if they are nervous or anxious in new environments.

I’ll definitely be snapping one of these up for my pug – is it overkill to get the human version to match, do you reckon?

KEEP SHOPPING

New puppy checklist – a dog behaviour expert reveals the essential items to buy

18 best Oodie alternatives that are ridiculously affordable and ridiculously warm

13 best dog mom gifts anyone would love: From pet portraits to puppy chocolates

12 stylish dog accessories for your fashionable pup

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.