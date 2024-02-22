Shoppers say this 'designer style' M&S bag is 'amazing value' and this is what I think having seen it IRL

Marks & Spencer's handbag section is to die for right now, with everything from staple quilted styles to staple day-to-night crossbody options – and the retailer's latest addition is giving us major designer vibes.

The M&S Canvas Tote Bag looks like the perfect spring/ summer bag with its structured, linen-look design, but the most noticeable feature is its striking resemblance to the £890 / $1,450 Chloé Tote. A classic designer bag, we've seen countless celebrities and influencers rocking the elegant Chloé shopper, and as I absolutely love a high-end look on a budget, I had to drop by Marks & Spencer to check out the £39.50 / $69.99 bag for myself.

© Sophie Bates I tracked down the tote bag in Oxford Street's Marks & Spencer

I found the tote displayed with the other staple handbags in Oxford Street's Marks & Spencer, all of which were screaming spring. The Canvas tote stood out to me with its contrasting black straps, while the sturdy appearance definitely contributed to it looking so expensive.

I was impressed with the size, which would easily fit your everyday essentials in. The lined main compartment had a magnetic closure, along with a slip pocket and a secure zipped pocket. The webbed handles felt far more comfortable than I expected, so I could see the tote being worn on one shoulder and equally on your forearm.

© Christian Vierig The M&S bag holds a striking resemblance to the designer Chloé tote

The M&S bag is a great one for the spring and summer months, as the timeless design and neutral colourway will complement any outfit. While I could totally see this being worn as an everyday bag for work and shopping trips, it would also be an amazing addition to any holiday looks. In the same way that the Chloé Tote is often spotted being worn with beach looks, the canvas bag would look so stylish with brightly coloured bikinis and beach dresses, while the large size is so practical for all your holiday necessities.

Instagram user Lisa Smith showed off her designer lookalike arm candy, which she perfectly styled with a zebra print co-ord.

© @marksandspencerireland_lisa The canvas bag can be styled in so many ways

Shoppers have also been praising the tote bag on the M&S website, describing it as "practical", "beautifully made" and with "great fabric".

One reviewer wrote: "Very nice, designer style item and this quality for the price is amazing value."

Several shoppers noted that they had purchased the bag in the navy colourway, which features an animal print design with a subtle hint of sparkle.