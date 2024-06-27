FitFlop's most comfortable sandals are on sale and I've found the best for a comfy girl summer

I’ve always been a fan of comfortable footwear for daytime, but when I went out the other night, one thing I noticed when I looked around at what women were wearing, I was struck at the lack of towering (and uncomfortable) high heels that I saw.
For day time looks or for summer nights out, it seems that stylish comfort has taken the lead. Arch support and cushy insoles are trending? Well, I for one am here for it!
The Official FitFlop Summer Sale: Best deals at a glance
And that’s why The Official FitFlop Summer Sale has kicked off just in time. There's up to 40% off the popular shoe brand’s comfortable footwear - everything from trainers/sneakers to flip flops and platform sandals. Basically perfect for Gen-Z’s, Millennials and beyond who are choosing to have a comfy girl summer, myself included.
So I spent hours examining all the FitFlop options on sale to narrow my wish list down to the best deals that you can shop now, for both style and comfort.
How I chose the best FitFlop deals
Discount: Every pick in this edit has been chosen from the summer sales, so you’ll see discounts of at least 30% and up.
Style and trend: When it comes to any summer footwear, some looks are hotter than others - and if there's a FitFlop style that’s in demand, trending AND on sale, you’ll find it here.
Type: Depending on your own personal needs, you might be wanting anything from some cool trainers/sneakers to fun flip flops for your next beach holiday, so I’ve been sure to look for the best deals on a whole range of styles.
Shop the best comfy shoe deals in the FitFlop summer sale
Gracie Matt-Buckle
The quiet luxury FitFlop
Editor's note
"Channel your inner Sofia Richie with these oh-so-chic sandals in buttery soft tan leather, with sophisticated buckle and stitch details. I'm calling this designer-worthy look 'comfortable quiet luxury' - the shoes have FitFlop's signature DynamicushTM cushioning, and the arch support that's too often missing in this type of thinner, sleek flats."
The bestselling Gracie FitFlop in a slimmer silhouette, crafted in supple leather and designed with anatomically contoured footbeds for natural support. Also available in beige.
"Slides and metallics are in this summer - I wear mine with everything from tailored shorts to sarong skirts and linen trousers - and shoppers are praising this pair for being both super stylish and comfortable. Plus, they're compact enough to easily stash in your carry-on bag for your next sunny destination. What more could you ask for?"
This elevated version of FitFlops super-popular iQushion slide of course features the ergonomically-shaped, air-foam iQushionTM midsole (80% EVA foam/20% cork) with contoured footbeds for natural arch support plus front-and-back impact pillows. The shoes are crafted from soft metallic leather, and the stylish details include an adjustable brushed metal buckle, made from 100% recycled zinc, and dome studs. Perfect to dress up or down.
"Thanks to their grippy ridged outsole, these utilitarian sandals will be your best friend while on holiday, whether you're walking the trails, at the beach or getting to know the local cities and towns. They're available in black, coral and skywash blue, so there's a shade for every outfit!"
With flexible, soft and super-breathable foot straps made from 100% recycled materials, and an adjustable back strap so they're easy to put on and take off, these Surff back-strap sandals feature leather details and FitFlop's supercushioning MicrowobbleboardTM midsole.
Lulu Adjustable-Buckle Metallic-Leather Slides
The trendy rose gold FitFlop
Editor's note
"How cute is this pair of rose gold slides? I love the buckle on both straps for a perfectly customisable fit. And it's not just a pretty pair of shoes - the design has also been granted the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance (APMA), for footwear found to promote good foot health."
This leather slide with microfibre lining and a slip resistant outsole features FitFlop’s patented MicrowobbleboardTM technology with three levels of targeted cushioning: Medium at the toes for functionality, soft in the middle for comfort, firm at heel for reduced impact.
Rally e01 Multi-Knit Trainers/Sneakers
The sporty FitFlop
Editor's note
"This pair fits right in with the white trainer/sneaker trend, and can be worn with everything from jeans to floral dresses. Plus, imagine how comfy they'll feel when you're running errands or sightseeing while on vacay. Fans of these sporty shoes say they're 'so comfortable to wear' and 'feel like walking on clouds'."
Made from a breathable knit and featuring FitFlop's trademarked AnatomicushTM technology, this athleisure style - which has a pull-on design, so using the laces is optional - is designed to be ultra-flexible and super light, with slip-resistant rubber pods, and an anatomically contoured footbed.
Gracie Crystal Leather Strappy Back Strap Sandals
The sparkly FitFlop
Editor's note
"Sometimes you want a day-to-evening flat that has a little bit of glam - I always make sure I take a pair on holiday! If you're the same, these summer sandals are the ones for you. They feature both leather and glimmering micro-'crystal'-covered straps - plus FitFlop's DynamicushTM technology. Shoppers say they're 'comfortable', 'dressy' and 'stylish'."
This Gracie model includes high-rebound cushioning hidden in the soles, an adjustable buckle back strap and a slip-resistant outsole. The design has been granted the APMA Seal of Acceptance.
"Since chunky sandals and raffia accessories are trending, FitFlop's espadrilles are the best of both worlds. They're chunky but lightweight, and I love the chic and summery natural jute-wrapped platform soles that give extra height without hurting your feet! The ergonomic design is another aspect that helped the F-Mode Espadrille earn the approval of the American Podiatric Medical Association."
Flatform espadrilles crafted in soft metallic leather, with all leather linings. The slip on shoes feature FitFlop's cloud-like, ergonomic MicrowobbleboardTM midsole for all day comfort.
