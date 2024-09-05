The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar has landed - here's my honest opinion

The Liberty London Beauty Advent Calendar, £345/$345 is always one of the most highly-anticipated advents of the year. First launched a decade ago, it's the original beauty Christmas countdown and has become the most successful and fastest-selling product in Liberty history.

Not just beautiful to look at - featuring the brand's signature printed drawers - it's always full of the most amazing beauty treats. Let's face it, some of the advent calendars out there seem to be packed with products they can't sell - but not this one!

Everything inside is from the Liberty Beauty Hall, which if you've been you'll know is an absolute dream, and it's worth over £1,205 - the most generous yet.

My review of the Liberty London beauty advent calendar



Liberty's carefully curated beauty edit features cult favourites from La Mer to Augustinus Bader. I've personally tried and love Sunday Riley's game-changing Good Genes serum and Byredo's luxurious matte lipstick. Plus, there are more niche brands for you to discover, like Ex Nihilo, Surratt, and MZ Skin. With 28 products, 18 of which are full-sized and 15 that have never been in the calendar before.

This is an expensive advent calendar so only you can decide whether it's in your budget, but if you love the sound of the contents inside, and you'd be happy to try them all, it's well worth considering. There's even the chance your calendar could contain a £1,000 Liberty gift card, which you can spend on anything you like.

The box is adorned with Clym Evernden's signature ink-based illustrations of the iconic Liberty London building and will make a gorgeous addition to your Christmas decorations - one you could even bring out every year and fill with your own festive treats.

If Liberty's advent calendar isn't for you, the Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar has also just dropped, as has Fortnum's Advent Calendar - both excellent choices as well, if you ask me.

What's inside the Liberty London beauty advent calendar 2024?

The Liberty London beauty advent calendar is filled with 28 luxury products