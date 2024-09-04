Cat Deeley nails the V-neck knitted waistcoat trend – and I'm shopping one right away

Cat Deeley returned to our screens this week after her summer break, and the star has come back with a bang - debuting some of her most stylish looks to date.

The This Morning presenter looked beyond chic on Wednesday morning's episode of the show wearing a Maje V-Neck Sleeveless Knitted Cardigan with a blue and white stripe print, which she teamed with a pair of Sandro Wide-Leg Denim Jeans.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat wore the chic ensemble to host This Morning with Ben Shephard

Looking effortlessly put together as always, the 47-year-old rounded off the transitional ensemble with a pair of white strappy sandals, while her blonde hair looked gorgeous styled in soft curls that perfectly framed her face.

Cat's outfits are always timeless while still taking on top trends, and waistcoats have been at the forefront of quiet luxury styling this year. The mother-of-one's knitted number puts a stylish twist on the classic workwear staple, with its playful striped design that feels suitable for any occasion.

© Cat Deeley Cat paired the Maje waistcoat with Sandro wide-leg jeans

I have a black knitted waistcoat that I wear all the time, and I'll definitely be adding a striped version to my collection. The white and blue design gives a nautical vibe that feels perfect for transitioning from summer to autumn, and the neutral colourway will pair with every shade in your wardrobe.

EXACT MATCH: Maje V-Neck Sleeveless Striped Cardigan © Maje £199 AT SELFRIDGES

Maje's sleeveless cardigan has a relaxed fit that would work well with denim jeans and white trainers. The gold hardware on the knit gives a luxe finish that's ideal for smart-casual dressing, and I'd recommend opting for a pair of black tapered trousers and loafers for the office, or a cream satin maxi skirt, mid-size heels and chunky gold jewellery for evening ensembles.

The flattering V-neck and sleeveless design is also great for layering as the weather cools down, whether it's with a black longline coat or a leather jacket for autumn.

LOOKALIKE: Topshop Knitted Stripe Chunky Waistcoat © ASOS £38 AT ASOS

The knitted waistcoat comes with a £199 price tag, but there are plenty of similar styles available on the high street right now. ASOS has a lookalike version that features the same sleeveless design with a V-neck and striped print, finished with two-tone buttons. The slouchy fit gives off a cool girl vibe that I love teamed with relaxed jeans, but it could also be styled in the same way as the Maje version with long skirts and tailored trousers.

If you're looking to add more sleeveless cardigans to your rotation, Marks & Spencer has a gorgeous white knitted waistcoat that's available to shop. The £28 high street number has a textured design with a button-down finish, with a classic V-neck and regular fit.