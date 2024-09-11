Cat Deeley has inspired me to shop her stylish utility co-ord for autumn

Cat Deeley's wardrobe choices took an autumnal turn this week as the star switched out her brighter hues for the colour of the season.

The 47-year-old looked effortlessly chic as she presented This Morning in a & Other Stories Utility Co-Ord in a dark mustard shade that we're seeing all over the high street right now.

© Cat Deeley Cat teamed the co-ord with a pair of mesh heels

Made up of a buttoned satin shirt with on-trend patch pockets and a matching paperbag midi skirt, Cat tied the look together perfectly by adding a brown leather belt that cinched the waist for a feminine finish.

The high street skirt already featured a tonal buckle belt, which Cat swapped out for her own version to create the appearance of a midi dress. The ITV presenter completed the look with mesh heels and chunky gold hoops, while her blonde hair looked stunning in a freshly blown-out style that perfectly framed her face.

As for her makeup, Cat looked glam as always with a pair of black false lashes, a touch of rosy blush and a pink lipstick with a hint of shine.

Co-ords can be styled for every season, and Cat's & Other Stories version is perfect for transitional dressing with its relaxed shirt and fitted skirt that would look great paired with knee-high boots.

I could totally see the autumnal two-piece being worn for work, and I'll be styling mine with a pair of loafers and a black blazer, opting for a longline coat as the weather gets colder. For evenings out, I'd opt for a pair of heels and chunky gold jewellery, and I'd recommend mixing and matching them with other pieces in your wardrobe for versatility.

Cat never fails to impress viewers with her stylish This Morning outfits. On Tuesday morning's episode of the show, the mother-of-two looked elegant in a brown Veronica Beard suit with padded shoulders and ruched detailing on the cuffs, paired with a striped L.K Bennett blouse.

Before officially saying goodbye to her summer wardrobe, the presenter looked radiant in a bright yellow Reiss dress on Monday that featured a gorgeous fit-and-flare silhouette and a cowl neck, and Cat rounded off the striking style with a pair of gold heels.