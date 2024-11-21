How to give the perfect holiday gift

Whether in your favourite holiday movies, TV specials or hit songs, pop culture has provided countless lessons about love, family, generosity—and, often, how the perfect gift can make even the most maddening moments of the season instantly magical.

What nearly all holiday-themed entertainment leaves out, though, is the real-life stress of actually finding that perfect gift: endless un-merry hours spent guessing at the right size or colour, searching through countless options, trying to avoid duplicate presents or just figuring out what the recipient needs or wants most.

Happily, an Amazon Gift List can turn amazing holiday gift-giving from Tinseltown fantasy to your new reality.

A feature of the Amazon Gift Registry, an Amazon Gift List makes it quick and easy to find the perfect present every time. Whether you’re trimming a tree, spinning a dreidel, lighting a kinara or embracing your inner George Costanza and just airing your grievances, an Amazon Gift List adds convenience and clarity to your holiday gift-giving traditions.

Creating an Amazon Gift List is super-simple:

Visit amazon.ca/registries, then click “Create a registry or gift list.” Select an event type. Follow the on-screen instructions to add details. Click the “Create” button to confirm your list. Browse amazon.ca and add gifts to your Gift List.

With an Amazon Gift List, you can sort and organize your gift ideas based on different criteria, track who’s bought what or opt to keep the gift giver a surprise, add notes and highlight important gifts, and easily share your list with others. Plus, any items purchased from an Amazon Gift List come with an extended 90-day return window, and lists can be created for a wide array of occasions, including birthdays, graduations and housewarmings—you can even make them for pets!

Whether you’re shopping for one special someone or a whole brood, Amazon has tons of list-worthy gift ideas to suit every personality and taste:

For the family-gathering host



Big, boisterous meals are popular during the holidays, so why not gift your relatives awesome cooking tools?

These dishwasher-, oven- and freezer-safe measuring cups make a great gift for chefs of all skill levels.

Holiday desserts are a must, and this PFA-free set is perfect for the family bakers.

This easy-to-use waffle maker churns out one-inch-thick delights to fill every belly on snowy holiday mornings.

For the social butterfly

Between parties, school concerts, kick-offs, tip-offs and holiday cocktails with colleagues, social butterflies need gifts that help them tackle to-dos in a hurry.

This steamer delivers high-speed de-wrinkling for event-ready outfits in just minutes.

This countertop-friendly smart oven has eight cooking functions, so quickly preparing last-minute meals or hors d’oeuvres is a breeze.

Fry food up for guests furiously fast with this versatile 12- by 15-inch skillet.

This handy space-saving non-stick press speedily grills snacks and sandwiches.

For the happy homebody

The holidays are made for lounging on the couch and getting cozy, so gifts for the home are ideal for anyone who’d rather stay in than go out. Some of these options are great for going in as a group to get someone that one thing they’ve been eyeing.

Easily regulate temperatures throughout the home—and save energy!—with Nest’s smartest, most advanced thermostat.

The powerful suction and smart mapping technology of this self-emptying vacuum keep floors debris-free.

Cleaning becomes efficient, effective and easy with this convertible vacuum that delivers up to 120 minutes of suction per charge.

For every would-be Clark Griswold, these G40 LED lights—available in lengths from 25 to 200 feet—can add epic holiday cheer.

This user-friendly two-button laser measure ensures festive decorating can always be done with ease.

For the kids (or kids at heart)

The holidays are the perfect time for gifts that promote relaxing, unwinding and—best of all—play, no matter how old you are.

This 1,321-piece set will keep younger children—and their parents—occupied for hours.

Older kids can join Mario and friends on a quest to thwart the Smithy Gang.

Teens can stream, chat, snap, game and more to their hearts’ content with this sleek 10.1-inch tablet.

No matter which holiday you celebrate this season, make stress-free gift-giving the star of the show and create an Amazon Gift List today!