The best root touch-up products with five-star reviews Sprays, powders and paints to cover your roots without dye

Desperate to book a hairdresser appointment to touch-up your roots? You’re not alone. After weeks of isolation, people have been taking to dyeing their own hair at home - but if you’re not brave enough to get the colour out at home, we wouldn’t blame you. Luckily, there are products designed specifically for covering up roots in-between appointments, so you can feel confident until quarantine is over and you’re reunited with your hairdresser.

Root cover-up products often come in the form of a spray, or occasionally a pencil or chalk. They’re available in different colours - like blonde, brown and black - and will wash out when you shower. Fancy giving it a go? Here are the five-star rated products to shop now.

This easy-to-use spray uses a micro-diffuser to blend with your hair, so you can quite literally spray and go. It’s available in nine different shades ranging from blonde to black, and one reviewer wrote: “I am just a normal African lady whose life has been completely transformed by this product. I don't have to hide my hair under hair bands or hats anymore.”

L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Instant Root Concealer Spray, £8.99, Lookfantastic

The original root touch-up product, this pigmented powder comes with a precise brush to make sure your coverage is even. There’s even a mirror in the compact for touch-ups on the go, and shoppers love how easy it is to use, with one writing in a review: “no other root cover up product is anywhere near as effective”.

Color Wow Root Cover Up, £28.50, Feelunique

Despite being slightly pricier than other competitors, Oribe’s root touch-up is a bestseller. One Amazon shopper wrote: “I look in an extreme magnification mirror at my hairline, and cannot see a thing!”

Oribe Airbrush Root Touch Up Spray, £35, Amazon

Created by celebrity favourite hair colourist, Josh Wood, this root touchup product is the perfect blend of dry shampoo and root touch-up. After all, who needs to be washing their hair every other day right now?

Tinted dry shampoo, £12, Josh Wood

This touch-up is a little different from the others, thanks to its integrated brush which distributes the powder evenly. It’s ideal if you want something easy to use that you can put into your handbag.

Root cover up, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.