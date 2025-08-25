I almost missed Melanie Griffith's controversial shoes on the red carpet - would you wear them?

I love to see a famous mom and daughter duo on the red carpet, and none more so than Hollywood royalty Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson. Melanie attended the Los Angeles premiere of Splitsville alongside daughter Dakota, and the sweet pair were so cute together, it was heart warming. In the midst of admiring the obvious bond between mom and daughter, I almost missed one element of Melanie's outfit that is so divisive, I can't believe I didn't clock them sooner.

Melanie and daughter Dakota haven't been seen on the red carpet together since 2023, so it's no surprise I missed Melanie's footwear choice. Wearing a sleek cream suit, the Working Girl actress opted for a tailored, elegant ensemble, a contrast to her daughter's glam silver gown.

© WireImage Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Splitsville"

And I'm used to seeing celebrities dress down a formal suit with a sneaker, even at a premiere, but I wasn't prepped for seeing Melanie, 68, wear the most controversial shoe of the season: the heeled sneaker.

If you're up on your trends, you'll know the stiletto sneaker has been quietly bubbling up under the surface as a shoe of choice to bridge the gap between comfort and style, with Balenciaga's Monday Leather Sneaker Pump in high demand. They're part sneaker in look and fit, but boast a high heel. Some fashion insiders consider them part of the 'ugly shoe trend', while other love the look.

Melanie wore The Icon by Sneex, the brand founded by Spanx creator Sara Blakely. According to the website, the "hybrid" heel was "designed for elegance and ease. Ideal for both casual and formal outings, the Icon features a wide elastic strap with slip-on construction that hugs the foot — offering an effortless, elevated look." Hers are the Sand colorway, coming in at $395.

According to Oprah, the shoe “redistributes the weight of the ball of your foot". In other words, they're comfortable, so says Oprah, and stars like Kathy Bates, Reese Witherspoon and Oprah's best friend Gayle King (who apparently wore the style for "12 hours straight") are admirers and wearers of the shoe.

I for one am so here for the about turn on pinching, uncomfortable shoes. I've noticed a number of celebrities choosing cushioned, comfortable styles of late, with brands like Sole Bliss, who create shoes for wider feet and bunion sufferers, on the feet of Dame Helen Mirren, Gabrielle Union and Julia Roberts.

© Getty Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver on the set of Working girl directed by German-born American Mike Nichols, 1988

How to style Melanie's divisive heeled sneakers

Maybe they're onto something. I myself would rather skip a heel and opt for a flat, but miss the formality and extra inches a heeled shoe gives. When done right, they could be stylish, even elegant.

Melanie strikes the balance by wearing her Sneex with a suit. The wide leg of her pant flares out over the shoe, playing peekaboo with the sneaker element of the design. Denim, linen and cotton pants are an ideal stable mate for these, but don't shy away from wearing them with a skirt or dress either. Think of them as heels first, sneakers second, unless you're considering the comfort factor then they're - says shoppers - comfort all the way.

Heeled sneakers - affordable alternatives

If you don't have $400 to drop on a pair of heeled sneakers like Melanie, I've found the best affordable lookalikes. I think the Steve Madden Kadin Mule is a great alternative, priced at $128.99 at even come in animal print.

On Amazon, I spotted a basketball inspired pair of heeled high tops for $69.99 and Bershka's slingback soccer shoes, $89.90, are speaking to my 90s aesthetic.