Luxury accommodation in Mallorca

Majorca is one of the Mediterranean's chicest destinations and the largest Balearic island. It has been a firm favourite for holidaymakers for decades, but in recent years it has evolved to become more sophisticated, with luxury hotels and critically acclaimed restaurants popping up all over the island.

One of those luxury hotels is the ME Mallorca. It is situated in Magaluf, a holiday destination with quite the reputation, but money is constantly being pumped into the area and things are definitely starting to change. The ME Mallorca is proof of this - the beautiful hotel is located on the stunning beach and next to Nikki beach, offering some serious nightlife.

The rooms and suites are all spacious, clean and modern - a white finish provides a minimal, fresh feel. The views are incredible - if you can afford a suite, it's well worth the extra money for the panoramic ocean views. There are two swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and a spa and the beach restaurant Pez Playa, which serves incredible rice dishes... The black ink squid dish is simply unmissable.

If it's nightlife you're after, you're in the right place. But if you prefer a quieter vibe, you can head to nearby Port Adriano or beautiful Palma with its many amazing tapas restaurants. Visit MeByMelia.com - rates begin at £125 for bed and breakfast.