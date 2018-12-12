Eamonn Holmes shares hilarious video of his and Ruth Langsford's wild holiday to Las Vegas We love this!

Eamonn Holmes has shared a hilarious insight into his and wife Ruth Langsford's overseas trips together – with a funny video clip of his latest show on Channel 5. The two-hour special, Eamonn And Ruth Do Vegas, will see the pair suss out the infamous Sin City for themselves – and if the trailer is anything to go by, it will be pretty entertaining! "Bright light city gonna set my soul, Gonna set my soul on fire... Viva Las Vegas! Join us for a 2 hour Vegas special, Friday 9PM Channel 5," Eamonn tweeted alongside the video. Scroll down to watch it...

It looks like Eamonn and Ruth had a brilliant time in Vegas!

The 30-second clip sees the couple experience all the fun of Las Vegas, beginning with them collapsed on a bed in a hotel room. "What have we done?" says Ruth, before Eamonn laments: "We've been to Vegas…" as the camera pans around their messy room filled with fast food, champagne bottles and with clothes strewn all over the floor.

Fans were quick to comment on Eamonn's teaser, with one writing excitedly, "Looking forward - 2 of my favourite TV people in one of the craziest places I've been to, what could be better?" while another reasoned: "Not a great fan of Vegas... Have had some fun there can’t wait to see your take on the place and see what I missed. Love your programmes on 'How The Other Half Live' and places you visit. Looking forward to Friday."

One viewer, following the recent news that Eamonn won't be returning as the voice of CBeebies show Biggleton, wanted to know if the new show was the reason for his absence. "Is this why you couldn't do Biggleton Series 2? Is it!?" he said, to which Eamonn replied: "Yep, one of the reasons."

The couple's loyal followers will no doubt be thrilled to see them back together on screen in another series, particularly since Eamonn recently admitted that they hadn't been able to spend much time together recently. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, he wrote: "First weekend together in ages. Enjoying every minute of our catch up time." We can't wait to see the new Vegas-themed show!

