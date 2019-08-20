Phillip Schofield welcomes ANOTHER star guest to his luxurious Portugal holiday villa Fun in the sun…

Phillip Schofield is certainly enjoying his summer break away from his This Morning duties, and revealed on Monday that he had invited another of his star pals out to join him at his holiday home in Portugal. Sharing an Instagram snap with Dragons Den star Peter Jones, he wrote: "Dinner with the big guy ... said @peterjonescbe," as the pair smiled happily at the camera in front of a beautiful rustic doorway with white-washed buildings and palm trees in the background. That's the life, eh?

Phillip and Peter met up in Portugal

Phillip and his family tend to go on holiday to the Algarve every summer, and are often also joined by Holly Willoughby, her husband Dan Baldwin, and their three children for a fun-filled break. This year, Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall also met up with the two families - but explained that the reunion wasn't actually planned.

Speaking on the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, Dec said: "It's brilliant, it's brilliant. And it's all kind of happened organically, we've all holidayed out here in the past and we just seem to meet up here in August."

With Dec, Holly and their partners

Phil, Dec and fellow ITV star Ant McPartlin all love the Quinta do Lago area of Portugal so much that they invested in a holiday home at The Keys development there, but it was recently revealed that all three TV personalities lost money after the owners went bust and didn’t complete the development. They are now fighting to get their money back – almost £2.5million each – along with £430,000 compensation apiece, after losing out on their lavish holiday villas which each boasted a rooftop swimming pool, cinema, bar and butler's kitchen.

Holly and Phil - and their various other celebrity friends - have been having as much fun as ever on their summer holidays this year, sharing various other updates on Instagram. Outdoor film screenings, barbecue rib dinners and sunny beach days - we bet they never want to leave!

