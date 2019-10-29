Halloween: the most spooktacular events in London Dress to impress this spooky season...

It's the time of year when it's acceptable to don your creepiest outfits, taste some unusual food concoctions, and bust out some seriously scary dance moves - it's called murder on the dancefloor for a reason, right? Halloween is coming to London with a bang this year, with some fabulous events for everyone to enjoy. From indulging in a melting eyeball dessert to witnessing fire-breathing performers in cages, here are some of the best things to do in London this Halloween…

Dark Circus Party

An evening of hair-raising twists awaits you if head to The Dark Circus Party at St Pancras Grand Hall. Step into the abandoned circus where wacky performers trapeze from the ceiling, contortionists twist themselves into scary shapes, and sword-swallowing, fire-breathing performers occupy bolted cages. Dressing up is mandatory, as you'll become part of the ghoulish troupe, so dig out your best ringmaster, tragic clown or lion tamer costume. No Bourne & Hollingsworth event would be complete without themed cocktails, so why not kick things off with a Circus Royale - it's a heady mix of vodka, elderflower, lemon finished with fizz.

Scary Fish at Sexy Fish

On 1 November, A-lister hotspot Sexy Fish is celebrating Day of the Dead! Guests will leave familiar Mayfair behind as they enter the aquatic underworld of Scary Fish, filled with she-devils and demons. Entertainment on the night includes acrobats and specialist performers in Sexy Fish-inspired costumes and makeup artists that will help transform you into your chosen Halloween look, including blood, gashes and glitter.

Halloween Dining Experience

Fancy heading to a supernatural dinner party this weekend? Heddon Street Kitchen is getting into the spooky spirit of things and offering Halloween-inspired delicacies - think braised lamb neck with smashed pumpkin and chocolate fondant with cherry sauce. Or treat yourself to an all-out eerie banquet including pig's head croquettes and roasted scallop with squid ink risotto. And don't forget to try the spooky cocktails, like Sinister Deal and What's your Poison? It would be murderous not to.

LEGOLAND Brick or Treat

Lord Vampyre is welcoming families of all ages to Windsor Resort’s Brick or Treat for a range of activities, from the Monster’s Rocker’s Dance Party to the topsy-turvy Haunted House Monster Party Ride and even a 3D fireworks display! Dressing up is highly encouraged for children and parents alike, and after strutting your stuff for the chance to win a prize for the spookiest outfit, you can head back to the hotel and look forward to a swim in the LEGO pirate-themed splash pool.

Halloween on Ice

Why not get in the winter and spooky spirit at the same time at a rooftop ice rink? Wander through the igloos or shelter from the cold in a cosy hut while sipping on a cocktail before witnessing two Halloween themed ice performances. Snack on some treats and get in the party spirit with the DJ, but don't forget to dress up in your creepiest Halloween getup for the chance to win the costume competition.

Creams' Halloween treats

If you're partial to something sweet, grab a devilishly delicious dessert from Creams. From pistachio gelato to banana crêpes and waffles topped with Ferrero Rocher gelato, there's a selection of frightful options to sink your teeth into. If you're feeling brave, try the Scorpion Challenge which features vanilla ice cream, strawberries, strawberry ‘blood’ and real-life crunchy scorpions. For a more adventurous day out, the 'Scream and Creams’ package allows guests to have priority entrance to the London Bridge Experience and a Creams dessert. Trick or treat? We say treat!

Jagermeister floating bar

Climb on board 'The Dark Spirit' and explore London's ancient canals this Halloween, including floating through the mysterious 1km long Victorian-designed Islington Tunnel. A cruise wouldn't be complete without a cocktail, so sip on an ice-cold shot or cocktail showcasing the intricate flavours of the dark spirits’ 56 different herbs and spices while keeping warm next to the wood-burning fire.

Balthoween

Balthazar's Halloween celebration is not one to miss! The famous restaurant will offer a menu filled with tributes to the season, including its famous pumpkin pie, a gin-based Bloody Castle cocktail and the Jack Skellington’s Eye dessert. Tastier than the name suggests, chocolate mousse and fresh raspberries are presented in the shape of a chocolate eyeball that melts under hot raspberry sauce.

Silent Halloween Disco Boat

Fancy heading on a spooky cruise along the Thames this Halloween? The Silent Sounds party boat is hitting the water on Saturday 2 November for an epic Halloween special. Climb aboard the deadly Dutch Master and take in London's iconic sights as you dance to the tunes of your headset, but word on the water is that there are some freaky twists in store. There are two bars onboard and dressing up is highly encouraged - it is the scariest night of the year after all.

Halloween Zombie Glitterfest

There are two types of people when it comes to dressing up for Halloween: the terrifying, realistic outfits featuring dripping blood and gashes, and the stunning glitter and jewel-covered artistic masterpieces. This year, why not try the latter on Saturday 26 October at the Kanaloa Club. Join the zombie stilts walkers and dance under the confetti cannons in your coolest Halloween outfits for a night to remember. Whether you opt to be a zombie unicorn or a dead princess, make sure to leave some space for the glitter angels to add some sparkle to your look. Get your glitter on, choose from the 42 cocktails on the menu and get your phone at the ready, there's nowhere more photo-worthy for Halloween!

