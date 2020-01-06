Victoria Beckham shares new photo of her children and David during exotic holiday in Morocco The Beckham family are having the best start to the year!

David and Victoria Beckham have whisked their three youngest children away on holiday for some winter sun, having jetted off to Morocco over the weekend. On Monday, Victoria shared a lovely photo on Instagram of her husband with sons Romeo, Cruz and Harper, which looked to have been taken at a restaurant. "Kisses from the sunshine. Happy New Year," the former Spice Girl captioned the post. David also shared some pictures on his own social media account, including a loved-up snap of him and his fashion designer wife on a hike in the mountains, and another of Cruz pouring himself some Moroccan tea.

Victoria Beckham shared a new photo of David and their children during their holiday in Morocco

The Beckham's trip to Morocco follows shortly after their New Year's Eve party at their country home in the Cotswolds. The family enjoyed a fun-filled evening which was attended by their close friends and relatives. Guests watched a firework display as they saw in 2020, while Victoria showcased her dance moves. The family spend the Christmas holidays at their Cotswolds home and have been hosting New Year's Eve parties there for the past few years. It's easy to see why they spend so much time there; as well as having stunning interiors with log-burning fires and exposed brick walls, the country retreat has incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and a sauna. Just before New Year's Eve, the Beckhams had invited Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmate Emma Bunton and her family to spend a few days at their house, and shared some photos of them all together on social media.

David shared a sweet photo of himself with Cruz, Romeo and Harper during their travels

Victoria and David have enjoyed a lovely time together of the festive period, and despite their global fame and privileged lifestyle, they want to ensure that their children are kept grounded. Speaking to the Telegraph about his family life, David said: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer also shared a loved-up picture with Victoria

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

