Madonna enjoys idyllic $2,265 per night Maldives holiday with her children The pop star stayed in two types of luxury accommodation...

The Maldives is a popular holiday destination among celebrities with the likes of Amanda Holden and Stacey Solomon visiting over the past few months. It even attracted Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on their honeymoon! Madonna has become the latest celebrity to whisk her family off to one of the beautiful islands over the Christmas break, and we can't think of a better way to beat the January blues. Keep scrolling to see the pop star's stunning holiday snaps, including a peek inside her luxury accommodation...

From the 28 December - 5 January, Madonna headed to Vakkaru Maldives with Ahlamalik Williams, 25, and her children Lourdes, David, Mercy, Estere and Stella. Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the island resort boasts the white sandy beaches and stretching blue ocean views that have become synonymous with the holiday destination.

The family stayed in one of the Over Water Pool Villas

The group stayed in two different types of accommodation, both of which are equally luxurious! With a 32m private pool and a beachfront terrace with direct beach access, the Beach Pool Retreat - which starts from $2,265 per night - offers all the privacy and tranquillity they needed.

Inside one of the luxury villas

If that's not enough, they could also relax in a bath overlooking the sea or curl up in front of the 43-inch flat-screen TV after a long day of activities. But we can't imagine they'd ever tire of that view!

They were also believed to stay in an Over Water Family Pool Villa, which starts at $1,829 per night. As well as a hammock on the overwater terrace, the clan could also enjoy an outdoor shower, direct lagoon access and a 24m private infinity pool.

While the accommodation looks very relaxing, Madonna and her kids made full use of the nearby activities. The 61-year-old took to social media to provide fans with a peek inside their itinerary, including taking a trip on a 72m yacht and trying out water activities such as jetskiing and ringo rides. "Nothing More Healing than a holiday with La Familia! #grateful #serenityyacht", she wrote on Instagram alongside several of her family pictures, and her fans were quick to comment on the post. One wrote: "You deserve it queen" and another said: "So beautiful".

