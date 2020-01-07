Victoria Beckham has whisked her family off to Morroco for a January break, and it looks absolutely incredible. While we're used to drooling over the Beckhams' luxury accommodation and exotic holiday destinations, the mother-of-four has been sharing pictures inside their current hotel on social media and it is completely out of this world. Even Victoria herself is blown away by the interior, so that's saying something!

Posting several snaps on her Instagram stories, the fashion designer showed off the lavish pillar-lined hallways and Christmas decorations. "I really like a simple hotel", she jokingly captioned the first video which documents a room full of golds, reds and greens. Gold lanterns and candles are scattered throughout the room, while foliage and lights hang overhead and a river of red baubles lay in the middle of the mosaic patterned floor.

As she pans the camera around the room, the two huge Christmas trees come into view, complete with white fairy lights and red decorations, as well as a gold statue with white and red flowers lying on top. She wrote: "Nothing too over the top."

The family of six was clearly having a wonderful time on their break, which was documented via Victoria's Instagram. As Victoria and David's eight-year-old daughter Harper prepared for an evening meal, she can be seen walking down the hallway rocking a pink dress and carrying the £1,590 gold 'Eva' handbag from her mother's collection. The former Spice Girl wrote: "Mummy's little lady, carrying Mummy's bag!" But it was the pillar-lined hallway stretching out behind Harper that caught our attention - if the communal areas are this stunning, the family's suite is bound to be even more impressive.

It is a far cry from the cosy Cotswold's home where the Beckhams spent Christmas and New Year. While the barn conversion still boasts incredible gardens with a pool, tennis court and sauna, the log-burning fires and exposed brick walls provide a much more rustic feel than the sleek interior of their Morrocan hotel.

