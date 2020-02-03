Valentine's Day giveaway: win a romantic hotel break for two in Windsor

While many of us thought the month of January was dragging on, February seems to be flying by as we count down the days until Valentine's Day. Considered to be one of the romantic days of the year, it is the dedicated time to show that special someone how much you care about them.

Instead of scouring the shops for jewellery, chocolates or other little gifts, why not head on a romantic getaway to a gorgeous hotel in the UK? And what's more, we have good news for those budgeting for their holidays for the rest of the year - it could be yours for free!

All you need to do is enter the competition for a chance to win a luxury holiday for two, including breakfast. Whisk your loved one off to the Royal County of Berkshire to stay in the Castle Hotel Windsor, which is a grand Georgian building nestled in the heart of Windsor. Steeped in history, the building was originally used as a brewery when it was built in 1598, but over 400 years later it has now been transformed into a hotel and boasts eight royal warrants.

From the busts of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the bar to the nearby Windsor Guildhall, Windsor Castle and St. George’s Chapel on the doorstep, there is plenty of breathtaking history and culture to soak up both within and just outside the walls of the hotel. Plus, who wouldn't want to be in close proximity to one of the Queen's royal residences?

If you're interested in the romantic break, then make sure you enter the competition before the end of Tuesday 11 February. The lucky winner will be announced on Wednesday 12 February and will have 7 days after the draw date to claim their prize. Since Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year, there is arguably no better time to escape the day-to-day routine for a fabulous weekend with your significant other.

For more information and to enter, visit hellomagazine.com.