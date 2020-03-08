Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse inside home in New York – with the most incredible view The Chicago actress lives in Bedford, New York, with husband Michael Douglas and their children

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas live in the suburbs of New York with their children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16, and their home is something dreams are made of. Over the weekend, the Chicago actress shared several pictures inside their eight-bedroom Georgian property in Irvington, including a glimpse of their stunning surroundings, just 25 miles outside Manhattan. Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star posted a photo of her view out the window, which looked out over the Hudson River at sunset. The mother-of-two also posted a picture of her lavish chandelier by the stairwell, and wrote alongside it: "Do love my mid-century chandelier."

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her view from inside her New York home

The gorgeous property boasts ten full and two half bathrooms, with other impressive features including a wood-panelled library, a two-bedroom guest suite, an indoor swimming pool, fitness room, games lounge, and an outside summer kitchen. The family have a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

The Chicago actress has an impressive chandelier inside her home

The actress is incredibly close to her family, and often goes back to visit them. Most recently, her parents and several other relatives came to the United States to visit Catherine and her family, and paid a visit to Dylan at Brown University, where he is currently studying. Catherine's house also pays homage to her Welsh roots, which she is incredibly proud of. The star recently shared a picture of her kitchen, which had tea, coffee and sugar pots written out in Welsh.

As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design, and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style. The actress regularly uploads photos of her house, which is decorated with pieces from her range. Most recently, the star hinted that her homeware line would be bringing out new products over the next few months, after sharing a picture of herself on Instagram holding up a patterned duvet cover, revealing that she had "so much in store". She wrote: "The moment I fell in love with some of my first @casazetajones products! I have so much in store for you all this year – any guesses what's coming up for #CasaZetajones?"

