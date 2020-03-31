5 virtual holidays we're taking right now Go on holiday in your living room

We're practically doing it all virtually these days – virtual work meetings, virtual dating, virtual dinner parties – and even virtual holidays. Who doesn't fancy a free holiday? Hundreds of tourist hotspots and popular holiday destinations are now available virtually, so avid travelers can get their wanderlust fix and don't have to move an inch to experience it.

If you want to feel like you're on holiday, albeit it minus the packing and flying, book yourself a spot on your sofa and visit one of our favourite vacation spots, virtually.

The Maldives – You can see what life is like when you holiday in the Maldives, with this uninterrupted eight hours of nothing but the view and sounds of the Indian Ocean. Bliss.

Smithosian's National Zoo, Singapore – If seeing giant pandas has always been a dream for you, you'll become addicted to Singapore's Smithosian’s National Zoo and their panda cam. Watch live as giant pandas Tian Tian and Mei Xiang play in the trees and chomp on bamboo.

The Royal Opera House, London – Get your culture fix with a virtual trip to the Royal Opera House. The institution is broadcasting several ballets and operas for free, including Acis and Galatea and The Metamorphosis. You'll get the best seat in the house!

Watch world-class opera and ballet from the comfort of your home

Bora Bora – They're the stuff of Instagram holiday dreams – overwater bungalows. Pretend you're living your best life with Bora Bora's Underwater Bungalows, showing you what it’s really like to stay in one of these envy-inducing hotels.

Northern Lights – It might feel like everyone's seen the Northern Lights, so if you're in the haven't camp, log onto Explore.org and watch a live stream. The camera is positioned at the Churchill Northern Studies Centre in Churchill, Manitoba, and is handily located in "one of the best places on earth to watch the aurora borealis."

