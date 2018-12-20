Meghan Markle has started wearing a very special piece of jewellery The Duchess has worn this twice in one week

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles when she arrived at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's annual Christmas luncheon on Wednesday. Meghan looked so chic in a black Winser London cape coat that we almost missed a very special piece of jewellery she was wearing. The 37-year-old sported a gold ring featuring a 'Hamsa' design – the ancient hand of God symbol consisting of an open hand with an eye in the palm. The £250 ring is from jewellers Kismet by Milka and the symbol is said to bring happiness, luck, health and good fortune – as well as warding off "the evil eye".

Meghan teamed the ring with a pale pink manicure

Meghan is known to be highly spiritual, and often discussed meditation and mindfulness practices on her former lifestyle blog The Tig. She also cited Elizabeth Gilbert's best-selling memoir Eat, Pray, Love and the works of Deepak Chopra, an alternative-medicine guru and leading public speaker in the New Age movement. Meghan teamed the ring with a gorgeous navy Erdem dress featuring a green and yellow floral print design – just the thing for dressing her growing baby bump. She also accessorised with black suede heels, a pair of opaque black tights and a pair of Cartier earrings. She wore her hair loose and kept her makeup natural.

Meghan must be a fan of her new accessory as she was also spotted sporting it during a visit to a retirement home on Tuesday. The mum-to-be looked blooming in a gorgeous floral printed dress by Brock Collection, which she teamed with a chic grey coat by Soia and Kyo. She wore her hair up in her trademark bun and accessorised with an envelope clutch bag and dusky lilac heels. The former actress met with retired artists and entertainers during the trip to Brinsworth House in Twickenham and took part in festive arts and crafts, even showing off her calligraphy skills by decorating a gold bauble with a written message.

Meghan and Harry's 2018