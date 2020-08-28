It's official – I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here will be returning to our TV screens this autumn, but the series is set to look a little different this year. Announcing the news earlier this week, ITV has announced that the celebrity contestants will be camping out at Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales, rather than jetting across the world to the Australian jungle.

Gearing up for a very special 20th season, viewers can expect to see celebrities undertaking gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats, however, this year Brits will instead be voting to crown one campmate – for the first time ever – King or Queen of the Castle. Here's everything you need to know about the seriously spooky campsite…

Gwrych Castle is a popular tourist destination

A beautiful Grade I listed country house, Gwrych Castle sits upon a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea. Spanning across 250 acres of verdant gardens and grounds, it boasts extensive views of former parkland and a deer park.

Dr. Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said "I'm absolutely delighted that I'm A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2020 series. Gwrych Castle is a beautiful grade I listed 19th county house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I'm A Celebrity being here will really help support Gwrych Castle and its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost."

The castle was built between 1812 and 1822

Gwrych Castle is supposedly haunted

Gwrych Castle was built between 1812 and 1822, and it's said to be haunted by several of its former residents. The Countess's Tower is one of the most paranormally active areas in the castle and is situated within the gardens which are said to be haunted by Countess Dundonald herself.

Some visitors have reported feeling the presence of the old gamekeeper, a distressed dairymaid, and other household staff. More notably, it's said that the dark spirit of the Countess's tyrannical husband, the Earl of Dundonald, still stalks the castle. Visitors can even embark on late-night ghost hunts, as well as faerie trails.

Gwrych Castle has a rich history

Gwrych Castle is a site of great historic importance. During World War II, it was used to house 200 Jewish refugees on behalf of the Jewish Zionist youth movement Bnei Akiva.

Later, In 1985 the castle began to decline until it was bought by American businessman Nick Tavaglione in 1989 for £750,000. As a result of his failed restorative plans, the property sunk even further, eventually becoming derelict. You might recognise it from its 1996 appearance in the film Prince Valiant which starred Stephen Moyer, Katherine Heigl, and Joanna Lumley. Now, under the ownership of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, the property is ready and waiting to welcome the campmates of I'm a Celebrity 2020.

