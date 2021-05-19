10 swimsuits under $50 you need for Memorial Day at the pool

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Memorial Day is less than a couple of weeks away, and as you prep for your trip to the beach or poolside fete for the holiday weekend, we’ve rounded up our favorite affordable swimsuits to help you get ready.

MORE: Your Memorial Day BBQ Checklist: Take your party to the next level

From a swimsuit that helps you channel your inner Jennifer Lopez to the bikini style the Kardashian-Jenner clan swears by, and figure-flattering swimsuits for every shape, we’ve got you covered for the unofficial kick-off of hot girl summer.

Find the perfect bikini for Memorial Day by the pool in our shoppable guide

If you’re looking for a figure-flattering bathing suit that isn’t a one-piece, high waist bikinis are the way to go. Nearly 2,400 Amazon shoppers have given this Cocoship High-waisted bikini five stars. We love it in the striped style below, and it also comes in 11 other other colorways.

COCOSHIP mesh striped high waist bikini set, $26.99, Amazon

This one-piece swimsuit is another figure-flattering option and has a side cut out. The two-toned pink suit is just one of the colorway options. There are 22 more including neon yellow and orange/blue.

MORE: 33 best Memorial Day sales: all the top deals and secret discount codes you don't want to miss

ASOS also has a popular cut-out swimsuit that has a front cut out and is topped with polka dots that is so cute too.

SweatyRocks One-Shoulder Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $22.99, Amazon

ASOS Design loop front swimsuit, $40, ASOS

Ribbed and leopard print bikinis are a major trend right now, and this Shein bandeau high waist bikini has both. It’s an easy way to make a style statement without breaking the bank.

Allover Graphic Rib Bandeau High Waisted Bikini Swimsuit, $12, Shein

Fashion influencer turned budding fashion mogul Gabi Gregg started designing plus-size lingerie and swimwear when she found a major void in the market. And it was needed. Her designs were so good that her first collection with Swimsuits for All went viral. Now fashionistas swear by her collections, and they sell out quickly.

SHOP: Naomi Osaka sets Instagram on fire in the string bikini you need for summer

Gabi’s suits are well worth the over $100 price tag, but we found one on sale for less than $50 that still has sizes left. Needless to say, it’s going fast. This one-piece suit is chic, patterned, and belted, and flatters figures effortlessly.

We also love Gabifresh’s long-sleeved neon yellow bikini, which comes complete with cutouts. The top is on sale for $50, and if you want the full set you can buy the bikini bottoms for $12.99.

Gabifresh Instincts belted underwire one-piece swimsuit, $34.98, Swimsuits for All

Gabifresh Long-sleeve bikini top, $50, Swimsuits for All

When it comes to bikinis, the Kardashian-Jenner clan swears by the crop top and high-waist bottoms combo. We’ve seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner rock the bikini style in various colors and prints.

Kylie wore a ribbed crop top and high-waist bikini on a vacation earlier this year

We found one on Amazon that fits the bill too - and it’s only $21.99. We also love this high-waist bikini that comes with a crop top and is one of Amazon’s best sellers.

Pink Queen high-waist bikini with removable strap wrap, $21.99, Amazon

Pink Queen crop top high waist swimsuit, $21.24, Amazon

Channel your inner J.Lo with this sizzling white cut-out one-piece, similar to the one she wore when she nearly broke the internet when she snapped a mirror selfie in it.

J.Lo nearly broke the internet in this high-cut suit - and we found the best lookalike

The Hustlers star made jaws drop again when she stunned in a yellow bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms in social media posts that showed her dancing around to a Drake song in the pool - and then on a beach. We found the best lookalikes for both on Amazon.

Lilosy high-cut swimsuit, $26, Amazon

Espiral Twisted Bandeau Bikini Top, Bandeau Bikini Top, $15.95, Amazon

RELLECIGA Women's Cheeky Brazilian Cut Bikini Bottom, $13.99, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.