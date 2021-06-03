9 unmissable things to do in London in June

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

After months of uncertainty and isolation, London has finally started to get its sparkle back as restaurants, theatre, indoor events and social activities make their return. From immersive art installations to bottomless brunches, outdoor theatre and rooftop dining, it doesn't get much better than summer in the city.

Read on to discover the very best things to do in London in June for every budget, tried and tested by HELLO!'s writers...

The best alternative things to do in London in June

See London from the sky at The O2 Climb

If you're a thrill seeker, adventure packed activities can be hard to find in a city – but not in London! If you're looking for unbeatable views across London and an unforgettable experience, why not hike up the outside of the O2?

During this unmissable O2 climb, you'll be strapped into a harness before climbing all the way to the roof. At the top dome, enjoy panoramic views from Canary Wharf to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, before the descent back down.

Immerse yourself in Van Gogh Alive

If it's been a while since you last visited an exhibition, you'll be glad to hear that Van Gogh Alive has finally opened and is fully COVID-compliant. The immersive exhibition has dazzled over seven million people in 65 cities and from 4 June to 26 September, it's being housed in a huge purpose-built venue in the beautiful Kensington Gardens.

This isn't just any ordinary art exhibition. It's an immersive, multi-sensory experience that sees some of the Dutch artist's most recognised paintings projected onto screens while digital surround sound plays and the aromas of Provence fill the space. Highlights include the sunflower room (the perfect selfie opp!), Vincent's bedroom and the art activity area. Ticket are priced from £24 for adults and £14 for children.

Sip wine and get a manicure at BABE DREAM pop up

The BABE DREAM store is the newest launch from Covent Garden’s Rosé festival. Situated within the Royal Opera House Arcade in Covent Garden, BABE have partnered with fellow disrupter, Notting Hill salon YOUNG LDN, to bring the BABE beauty vision to life.

The pop-up shop will sell tongue-in-cheek merchandise perfectly suited to its millennial audience, and will offer a whole host of bespoke BABE manicures with cold cans of sparkling wine served on the side.

The best luxury things to do in London in June

Five Star Spa Day and Afternoon Tea at the Chilworth Hotel

After months of lockdown and restrictions, you deserve a relaxing retreat. Treat yourself to an indulgent five-star spa day at The Chilworth, complete with jacuzzi and steam room access, a 60-minute luxury treatment followed by a delicious afternoon tea – the perfect gift for a loved one.

Enjoy a Mexican Fiesta at Bluebird White City x Casamigos

If you're desperate for a taste of summer, but stumped by international travel restrictions – let the Bluebird bring you one step closer to a Mexican fiesta. With their newly launched Casamigos nights, Bluebird White City has been transformed into a scene straight out of paradise with its own pop-up Casamigos tequila bar and an oasis made up of palms, foliage and flowers. Guaranteed to transport visitors to the popular holiday destination known for its incredible food and drink.

Enjoy a delicious array of five-star Mexican cuisine and sip away from an expertly crafted cocktail menu. We're fans!

Visit London's iconic rooftop bar at Madison

Madison, where London meets Manhattan, is the place to go in June for supreme skyline views, premium cocktails and unbeatable Ibiza Beach style vibes. Their paradise ‘City Isles’ rooftop retreat has just launched in the City of London – and it's here to stay until 31 August.

The terrace, with unrivalled views of St Pauls, has been completely transformed into a beautiful boho retreat. Guests can sit back and relax on beautiful rattan daybeds, sofas and chairs under huge palm trees, planters and foliage which will cover the space to create a boho oasis in the sky.

In partnership with CÎROC, Madison will be serving up a selection of perfectly mixed luxury cocktails.

The best foodie things to do in London in June

Devour some exceptional Japanese cuisine

SUMI in Notting Hill, the new neighbourhood restaurant by Michelin-awarded sushi master Endo Kazutoshi, has officially opened - and we LOVE it. Diners can choose from nigiri, sashimi or temaki style sushi, with highlights including Hotate, a temaki made with diced scallop and Hana Hojiso flowers; and Yasai, a vegetarian choice with pickled carrot and mooli radish, smoked and fermented mooli, chives and sesame and soy dressing. Other must-tries also include the Japanese A4 Wagyu striploin served with charred puntarella and a yuzu onion sauce; and white fish steak served with SUMI’s seaweed and ponzu sauce.

Visit Summer By The River, London Bridge

Summer By The River will be returning to London Bridge on 10 June, and visitors can expect a packed summer schedule of entertainment as well as al fresco drinking and dining destinations. The full entertainment schedule opens 21 June.

The schedule includes live sport screenings, outdoor cinema, live music from up-and-coming London acts in collaboration with BBC Introducing in London, salsa and swing social dances with Havana Londres and Swing Patrol, and family-friendly events and entertainment across the weekend.

Every event will be free to attend and open for walk-ins, so there’s no need to book in advance.

Go on a London food tour

Calling all foodies – this experience is for you. With so many places to choose from, it's often difficult to ensure your culinary experience of London is the best it could possibly be. Get the inside scoop on London’s best eateries during a food tour that reveals the best spots to eat around London Bridge and Borough Market, and comes with personalised recommendations.

