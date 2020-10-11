Alex Jones enjoyed the most magical weekend away – just look at her stunning accommodation for proof!

In the first video shared on her Instagram Stories, The One Show host showed off her incredible bathroom, which featured a walk-in shower accessed via wooden panelled doors, a double basin vanity unit and blue and gold patterned wallpaper.

"I want a bathroom like this when I grow up. Look!" Alex joked as she panned the camera around the room.

Alex's bathroom boasted views of the river

Perhaps most impressive was the free-standing bathtub, which was positioned in front of the window offering views of the river below. The 43-year-old was clearly preparing for a relaxing soak, as the bath was already filled with water and bubbles.

She later shared another peek into one of the bedrooms, explaining: "You go through the wardrobe and into the bedroom." The Narnia-inspired room not only had wallpaper depicting a forest along one wall, but it also had its own tree in the middle which created a canopy of flowers overhead. It looks as though Alex has stepped straight into a fairytale!

The One Show host unveiled a Narnia-inspired bedroom

Unfortunately, Alex did not reveal her exact location, but no doubt fans will be keen to hear more details about the beautiful UK staycation – especially considering a second lockdown may see the government introduce more travel restrictions.

The riverside location of Alex's holiday looked stunning!

In July, Alex enjoyed a trip to her birthplace of Wales with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons Kit and Teddy, and their accommodation boasted very impressive views.

The family stayed in a house right next to the sea, with a small outdoor space right on the water's edge. Featuring lush green grass, two deck chairs that looked over the water and even a BBQ spot, it's safe to say that Alex's surroundings were gorgeous.

Alex recently enjoyed a trip to Wales with her husband Charlie and their two sons

Again, the TV star kept fans guessing about the location for several days by sharing several sweet family snaps at the beach before divulging their chosen holiday spot.

