Looking for a London getaway? The Westminster Hotel is a hidden gem in the heart of the city The hotel is part of Hilton's Curio Collection

With Christmas festivities in full swing, why not treat yourself to a trip to the city to explore everything that London has to offer, from Christmassy markets to unbeatable shopping and world-renowned restaurants.

If you are struggling with where to stay, we highly recommend The Westminster Hotel, which has been newly refurbished and is home to 464 uniquely designed bedrooms, event spaces, an STK steakhouse, a 24-hour gym and even its own bowling alley.

The Westminster Hotel has the most stunning event spaces

Located in the heart of historic London, it is surrounded by some of the city's most famous landmarks, such as The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Tate Britain.

We definitely did not expect to find such a stylish hotel when following our Google Map to a road just off the river, but the stunning design makes sure to stand out. The property takes inspiration from its location with themes of intrigue and anonymity, matched with a playful balance between the traditional and the modern.

The rooms are the perfect mix of traditional and modern

All of the rooms feature separate bedroom and dressing areas, floor-to-ceiling windows and lots of amenities such as a 49-inch TV, a rainfall shower and a Nespresso coffee machine.

The STK restaurant serves delicious meals, from quick business lunches to a full three-course dinner. The steaks, unsurprisingly, are melt in the mouth, and we highly recommend the calamari and burrata starters. Don't forget to upgrade your fries to parmesan and truffle - you won't regret it!

Head to STK for the most delicious steaks

The hotel also offers a new dining concept, Bao Yum, which has a selection of 'bao-centric' options to grab-and-go or to dine in for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

With its prime location, The Westminster London gives you the opportunity to explore all the culture on your doorstep, matched with the warmest hospitality upon your return.

Nightly room rates at The Westminster London start from £165 room-only and are based on two sharing. Book now at hotelwestminster.co.uk

