Love art? The Hyatt Place London City East hotel is for you - and the views are spectacular

If you’re planning a London weekend break and you love art – or you’re on the lookout for a seriously Instagrammable hotel – then stop the search. We’ve found it for you – the Hyatt Place London City East hotel, steps away from Aldgate East station and moments away from Brick Lane is the one you want.

Hotel with jaw-dropping panoramic views of the London skyline

This relative newcomer to the Whitechapel hotel scene – it opened its doors at the end of June 2021 – has 280 stylish and comfortable rooms. What really sets Hyatt Place apart, however, are the fantastic views of the London skyline from the 6th to the 9th floor - including 13 stunning balcony rooms with jaw-dropping vistas.

Stunning murals by Jay Kaes and Olly Fathers greet guests in the Hyatt Place London City East hotel lobby

Watching the sun sink behind the Gherkin, Canary Wharf and its surrounding towering skyscrapers from your own private roof terrace is an experience that has a definite "I’m in a movie" feel to it – it just takes your breath away.

But what makes this the perfect hotel for art lovers? For a start, it’s minutes away from the Whitechapel Gallery and the unmissable Van Gogh Immersive Experience – the first exhibition that lets you literally step inside one of the Dutch master’s paintings with VR experiences and immersive sound and light shows.

The trendy new kid on the block of the Whitechapel hotel scene opened it's doors in June 2021

And more than that – the hotel feels like an expertly curated exhibition space in its own right – a testament to General Manager Michael Mason-Shaw’s love of candid art. It’s packed with 225 individual photos, canvases, and curated prints from London-based artists. The jewel in the crown being two murals by Brixton-based, Concord Art Prize finalist abstract artist Olly Fathers, and a fantastic spray-painted mural by Spain-born street artist Jay Kaes – both of which can be seen on arrival in reception.

Meanwhile, guests staying on the first floor are also in for a treat – they get unrivaled views of a stunning, 30-metre long vibrant mural – Room With a View – by contemporary abstract artist Lothar Götz. Each room’s window gives a different fragmented view of the installation.

The hotel is also home to London's best new roof terrace - PocketSquare - on the ninth floor

London’s newest rooftop bar PocketSquare and urban dining at Zoom

Take the lift up to the ninth floor and you’ll find London’s newest rooftop bar - PocketSquare Skyline Bar and Terrace. Again, beautiful cosmopolitan views provide the perfect backdrop to sip on some of the most delicious cocktails this HELLO! Editor has sampled - expertly crafted and prepared by the team of mixologists and bar team lead by manager Kristian Smith.

After extensive testing, eight expertly-crafted seasonal cocktails have come out of the team’s 'cocktail laboratory' to form the PocketSquare Collection, with each drink carrying its own unique story. For example, Aqua Vita – a mix of sauvelle vodka, banana liqueur and strawberry bitters – has its roots in Oscar Wilde’s novel The Picture of Dorian Gray, while our personal favourite Mi Irie features Appleton, Jamaican kombucha orgeat and lime and told the tale of an East Londoner enjoying the rich cultural influences of the local music scene.

The delicious Mi Irie - one of eight special cocktails in the PocketSquare collection - each with its own story

The gin-led bar is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 5pm to midnight, and Saturdays from 3pm to midnight, with regular DJ appearances to set the scene.

Small bites – selected as a serving accompaniment to the cocktail list are served at PocketSquare, but visitors who have an appetite for more can visit Zoom - a casual, urban dining restaurant on the lower ground floor that opens out into The Orangery – a bright, conservatory featuring a lifelike lush green wall.

Head Chef Norbert Olah uses responsibly-sourced ingredients to deliver a range of global dishes and comfort-food classics with a local twist. We sampled the delicious roasted curry cauliflower finished with port wine, raisins and parmesan followed by the 200g on the bone Angus fillet steak, truffle mashed potatoes and grilled Romanesco.

Scandi-meets-minimal deco with modern art touches in one of the stunning balcony rooms

If you’re so inclined, there’s a fully-equipped 24-fitness centre on the lower ground floor with Techno gym equipment and a free weight area.

Though personally, we just wanted to make the most of our super stylish room – which included seating space, an espresso machine, bathrobes, an extremely comfortable king-size bed and a 55-inch smart TV, which we didn't even touch. We just wanted to sip prosecco and enjoy the views. After a good night’s sleep, throwing open the curtains to be greeted by ‘The City’ felt like the best start to the day imaginable.

Prices at Hyatt Place London City East start from £95 B&B in a standard room per night, book at Booking.com

