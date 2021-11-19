The Standard London – the celeb-favourite hotel that’s perfect for a weekend trip

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're familiar with the Standard’s luxe and trendy hotel properties, there are certain things you’d expect, well… as standard. Hip design, great city views, laid back yet quality service, and top notch food - to name but a few.

Well, when it comes to the firm's five-star London property, I can confirm that the hotel delivers on all of the above – and more.

The Standard London's remarkable brutalist exterior - the building is the former Camden Town Hall Annex

When it comes to location, you really can’t get much better. Ahead of my trip, I made plans to say "hi" to a hotel representative in the lovely Library Lounge. When I told her that my train from up north arrived from to Kings Cross at 1pm, I really thought she was exaggerating when she said with a laugh she'd see me at the hotel at 1.05pm – but it really is just minutes walk away.

Sure enough, the first thing I saw when I walked out of the station was the impressive 1974 white Brutalist building, the former Camden Town Hall Annex – which was given a fabulous refit courtesy of Shawn Hausman Design. The space-age red bullet lift provides a pop of colour, drawing your eye to the glass terraces above.

Once you walk through the front door, you get a chance to take in the décor – it's 1970s chic as a homage to the building’s heritage – with bold geometric shapes, potted plants, retro tiles, leather sofas and quirky mood lighting.

Geometric shapes run throughout the Standard London's interiors, starting from the front desk

This theme continues up to the rooms – which have unique curved walls and more retro-style fittings, including geometric patterned bedspreads by Wallace Sewell, pink-and-black tiled bathrooms, and booth-style seating.

Room sizes range from snug single Cosy Core rooms, to terraced suites with outdoor bathtubs overlooking the elegant Victorian St Pancras station. Our spacious King of Kings room featured a luxurious king-sized bed with fully down pillows at the centre of the room, a giant smart TV, bespoke robes, and a Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker.

The '70s chic decor, which continues to the sizeable rooms - pays homage to the hotel building's past

The well-stocked minibar was very tempting – and probably the only time I’ve seen Patron XO Cafe liqueur up for grabs as a cheeky treat! There was always 24-hour room service on offer for anyone wanting something more substantial delivered to their room.

Those who want to go and explore will find more dining options in the form of Double Standard – the hotel bar, which serves dive bar classics accompanied by draft beers and amazing classic cocktails for lunch and casual drinking and dining throughout the evening.

The impressive views from the Standard London's rooftop are not to be missed

There's also Isla – a restaurant offering a delicious seasonal menu and a coastal-inspired sharing menu. You'll find this just adjacent to the Library Lounge, which is packed with expertly curated books which you can curl up and read to your heart's content. It’s a fitting tribute to the Camden council library which could be found in the original building, decades ago.

The open plan ground floor also features a DJ booth that hosts regular bashes and plays host to the Standard's very own radio studio – Sounds Studio – home to their culture hub, Sometimes Radio.

Decimo, the Standard London's rooftop restaurant, offers Michelin-starred food and sprawling city views

Anyone on the lookout for something that little bit extra special should take the red exterior bubble lift up to the 10th floor – an experience in itself – and visit Decimo, their rooftop restaurant presided over by Michelin-starred Chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias.

The culinary master's debut London restaurant – which boasts dramatic floor-to-ceiling views of the city – merges his native Spanish cuisine with his love of Mexican delights. Highlights on the menu include aquachile (Mexican ceviche), vegan paella and a dramatically different tortilla.

It was on this floor that the Standard London held its opening bash during London Fashion Week 2019, with famous faces in attendance including Emma Stone, Paloma Faith and Lily Allen. The hotel continues to be a celeb hotspot – so don’t be surprised if you cross paths with a famous face in the corridors or see one inconspicuously ordering a drink at the bar.

The Standard London's Library Lounge, where guests can curl up and relax with a book

We certainly felt like a VIP while sashaying around the hotel's fab interiors – but there was absolutely no 'too cool for school' vibe, thanks to the super friendly, helpful staff.

The only thing we didn't manage to do was check out the sunset from the roof terrace – but all the more reason for a return visit. Once you've tried the Standard London, you'll definitely want to come back - trust us!

The Standard London, overnight stay from £228 per night. Book via Booking.com

