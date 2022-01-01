Addison Rae's New Year bikini has to be seen to be believed TikTok star Addison Rae celebrated the new year with a vacation snapshot…

Addison Rae has made us green with envy over her latest Instagram photo! The 21-year-old TikTok star and Netflix actress celebrated the new year with a bikini pic on a beach in Turks And Caicos. Jealous, us? Never.

RELATED: Addison Rae looks unreal in figure-flaunting latex dress and killer heels

Addison is no stranger to a bathing suit photo. With over 40.2 million Instagram followers, the star of He's All That often shares pics from the beach, but we definitely haven't seen this colour block bikini before.

Golden hour shot for Addison Rae on her luxurious vacay

On New Year's Day Addison shared a video of herself diving off a yacht - living the dream, or what?!

Addison is jumping into 2022 like...

The LA star had a very successful 2021 so a dreamy vacation was well deserved.

For those of you who don't know, Addison joined TikTok in 2019 after graduating from high school. Her notoriety grew so big and so fast that, according to a Forbes estimate, she is worth more than $5 million.

MORE: We're obsessed with Addison Rae's peachy orange lips

"A year ago, I was literally in my bedroom doing absolutely nothing, so I could make a thousand TikToks and have all the time in the world for it," Rae said in an interview with the LA Times last year. "Now, it's just time for me to take that extra step, go the extra mile to make sure people can see my passion for acting going forward."

Today she celebrates an acting career, a singing career and a best-selling makeup line.